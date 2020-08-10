- Ellie Dupler, of Thompsonville, graduated in May from Columbia Law School. Dupler was co-president of the Columbia Law Women’s Association, notes editor for the Columbia Law Review and a member of the Human Rights Clinic. Previously, she earned her B.A. from Yale University and participated in the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
- The Michigan Interscholastic Press Association recently recognized Traverse City East Middle School’s yearbook “Flashback” with the following awards:
All staff — First place for Sports Feature Photo and Club or Performance Photo; second in Sports Spread, Academic Spread, Sports Feature Photo and Academic Photo; third for People Spread, Opening and Closing and Portrait or Personality Photo; and honorable mention for Student Life Spread, School Spirit Photo, People Spread, Academic Spread, Graphics and Sports Action Photo.
Ivy Cole and Isabel Seymour — second place for Division Page; third in Graphics, Sports Action Photo, School Spirit Photo, Cover and Endsheet; and honorable mention in Sports Spread, Organization Spread and Club or Performance Photo.
Alexis Ball — third for Colophon.
Alexis Ball and Emma Newman-Bale — third place for the Index.
Bella Mast and Mackenzie Waller — honorable mention for their Portrait or Personality Photo.
Isabel Seymour — honorable mention for her Academic Photo.
- The Michigan Interscholastic Press Association recently recognized Traverse City West Middle School’s yearbook “Summit” with the following awards:
All staff — First place for Colophon; second for Organizations Writing, Headline Writing, Caption Writing, Theme Development and Cover; third in Feature Writing, Headline Writing, Caption Writing, Student Life Spread and Organization Spread; and honorable mention for Student Life Spread and Sports Spread.
Emily Bouck, Sierra Clairmont, Elayna Vyas and Karma Wylie — third for their Academic Spread.
Camryn Fancher, Mia Hoffman, Claire Hull and Amaleah Streit — second for their Sports Feature Writing and third for their Sports Spread.
Camryn Fancher, Bella Fritz, Avery Hollister and Zaidee Stroh — honorable mention for their Feature Writing, Student Life.
Camryn Fancher — second for Sports Action Photo.
Bella Fritz, Vivian Gunn, Kaylee Kuhr and Nevaeh Wharton — first for Academic Writing and third for Organizations Writing.
Avery Hollister, Arden Prieskorn and Mya Thomas — third for their Sports Feature Writing and Academic Writing and honorable mention for their Organization Spread.
Kaylee Kuhr, Eleanor Nagy, Beatrice Rooks and Zaidee Stroh — honorable mention for their People Spread.
Eleanor Nagy and Mya Thomas — first for their Opening and Closing.
Eleanor Nagy — second for her Endsheet.
Morgan Orth — third in Sports Feature Photo.
Arden Prieskorn — honorable mention for Club or Performance Photo.
Gianna Primo, Beatrice Rooks and Lexi Gratton — first for the Index.
Gianna Primo, Eleanor Nagy and Beatrice Rooks — third for their Sidebar Coverage and Division Page and honorable mention for their Sidebar Coverage.
Mya Thomas — honorable mention for Academic Photo.
