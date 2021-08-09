- Ayaka Thorson, of Traverse City, received a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May. Thorson earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism.
- Grace Keilty, from Cedar, was selected for the dean’s list during the spring 2021 term at University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
- Zoe Moore, of Traverse City, made the spring 2021 dean’s list at Berea College in Kentucky.
- Emma Nance, of Traverse City, graduated with a B.A. in psychology from Ithaca College in New York.
- The following students received degrees during the spring commencement at Miami University in Ohio:Karen Mauk, of Lake Ann, master’s degree in experience design; Jonathan Pax, of Traverse City, B.S. in business economics (summa cum laude); Jackson Richmond, of Traverse City, B.S. in finance; and Casey Gilling, of Gaylord, B.S. in kinesiology and health in sport leadership and management.
- Abigail Caldwell, of Williamsburg, earned a place on the spring 2021 dean’s list at Tufts University in Massachusetts. Caldwell expects to graduate in 2022.
- Michaela Peterson, of Manistee, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in San Jose, California.
- These students made the spring 2021 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida:Robert Wolfington, of Rapid City; and Jacob Freeman, of Gaylord.
- Manistee County Community Foundation recently announced the 2021 scholarship award winners:Robert J. Carlon Scholarship Fund: Quentin Ruiz, Bear Lake High School graduate
- CASMAN Academy Scholarship Fund: Austin Bjorkquist, Harrison Cerka, Kylee Cull, Gabriel Dipiazza-Russell, Angela Eddy, Blayde Miller, Dakota Ogletree, London O’Neil and Lita Shepard — all graduates of the CASMAN Academy in Manistee
- Culbert Family Scholarship Fund: Sydney Linke, graduate of Manistee High School
- Disabled American Veterans Chapter 43 Scholarship Fund: Keelan Eskridge, Manistee High School graduate; and Alexis Tracy, Brethren High School graduate
- Dr. Robert E. Fitch and Beverly J. Fitch Memorial Scholarship Fund: Ben Falk, graduate of Onekama High School
- Gleason Memorial Scholarship Fund: James Bruce, Manistee High School graduate; and Cameryn Sutcliffe, Manistee Catholic Central School graduate
- Karl and Irene Herrmann Family Scholarship Fund: Teagan Johnson, Manistee High School graduate
- Howard L. Hughes and Patricia A. Hughes Memorial Scholarship Fund: Blanca Andres, Onekama High School graduate
- Kaleva Community and Finnish Heritage Scholarship Fund: Angelina Jolicoeur and William Pasqualone, both Brethren High School graduates
- Minger Family Endowment Scholarship Fund: Erin Smith and Ajah Fink, both Onekama High School graduates; William Pasqualone, Brethren High School; Michael DeRosia, Keelan Eskridge, Anderson Johns, Teagan Johnson and Sydney Linke — all of Manistee High School
- Ogilvie Memorial Scholarship Fund: Eric Smith, Manistee High School graduate
- Doug Schlaff Memorial Scholarship Fund: Ransom Hoeflinger, Manistee High School graduate
- Eva Seng Memorial Good Works Scholarship: Claire Ball and Alexis Tracy, both Brethren High School graduates
- Elroy and Carol Urbanus Scholarship Fund: Leah Nelson, Bear Lake High School graduate
- These 2021 high school graduates will receive awards from the Manistee County Community Foundation’s Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program Fund:Alandria Agster, Emily Agster and Samara Hayes — Brethren High School graduates; Blanca Andres Velasquez and Hayden Platz — Onekama High School; Finn Armstrong, Hannah Caldwell, Spencer Johnson, Emily McGaffigan and Logan Miller — all of Manistee High School; Ethan Groll, Bella Leffew and Leslie Yanez Chavez — all from Bear Lake High School; Kaya Watkins, Manistee Catholic Central School graduate
- Manistee County Community Foundation provides Excellence in Education Awards for these high school juniors:Cailarae Brock, CASMAN Alternative Academy; Nathan Eix, Manistee High School; Keera Groenwald, Bear Lake High School; Luke Kooy, Manistee High School; Cody Krows, Brethren High School; Brendan McComb, Manistee Catholic Central; Randi Nelson, Bear Lake High School; Elena Pizana, Manistee Catholic Central; Solana Postma, Manistee High School; Aiden Prince, Manistee High School; Halle Richardson, Brethren High School; Kaylin Sam, Onekama High School; Breanna Schneider, Onekama High School; Seth Thompson, Manistee High School; and Addy Witkowski, Manistee High School
- Northwestern Michigan College student Shane Pilate recently obtained the 2021 John Lewis Veterans for Peace Scholarship from the local Veterans for Peace Chapter 50. The chapter awards annual scholarships to an NMC student who is a veteran or a child, grandchild, sibling or spouse of a veteran.
Education Newsmakers: 08/09/2021
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
