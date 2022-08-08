- Grand Traverse Bay Area Michigan Education Association-Retired and TBA Credit Union awarded $1,000 scholarships to 2022 high school graduates who have a parent or grandparent as an active MEA member and plan to attend a public university. These students received awards: Grace Robinson, Bellaire High School alumna, plans to study biology and freshwater ecology research at NMC; Madelyn VanAlstine, Kalkaska High School valedictorian, will study applied business communications and multimedia design at Central Michigan University; Ethan Huhn, Elk Rapids High School salutatorian, aims to be an organizational or engineering psychology major at the University of Michigan; and Hailey LaBonte, TC West Senior High School, to study biomedical engineering at Michigan Technological University.
- These students graduated from Albion College as part of the Class of 2022: Peyton Brooks, from Frankfort, with a degree in biology and minor in communication studies; Jack Morrow, of Frankfort, with a degree in social studies-elementary education; and Kirk Myers, of Manistee, with a degree in kinesiology-exercise science with a minor in psychology.
- Rebecca Ross, of Gaylord, was named to the Albion College Dean’s List during the spring 2022 semester. Ross is majoring in biology and minoring in kinesiology-exercise science.
- Anthony Ruskowski, of Traverse City, made the dean’s list at Saint Mary’s University in Minnesota.
- Madison Hertel, from Traverse City, graduated summa cum laude with a BFA in musical theater from Ithaca College in New York. Hertel also made the spring 2022 dean’s list.
- Maisy Russell, of Traverse City, was named to the dean’s list during the spring 2022 term at Drake University in Iowa. Russell graduated with a B.A. in theater and a B.S. in business administration-business studies.
- Miami University in Ohio awarded degrees to these students, all from Traverse City, during spring commencement: Julia Bodnar, B.A. in women, gender and sexuality studies; Jacob Straub, B.S. in kinesiology and health (kinesiology major); and Abigale Vomastek, B.S. in business (marketing major).
- Nicholas Rutkoski, a Traverse City St. Francis High School student, was a senator for the American Legion program Boys Nation in Washington, D.C., in July. Rutkoski was elected senator during the Michigan Boys State program. American Legion Post 35 in Traverse City sponsored his week there. Rutkoski served as student council treasurer, Legion of Mary cofounder and treasurer and school ambassador for the Hugh O’Brien Youth Conference. He participated on the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Breakers swim team, Students for Life, National Honor Society, VASA Ski Club cross-country team and the Patriot Club. He earned a foreign language award, social studies department award, religion department award and Voice of Democracy certificate of merit.
- Cherryland Electric Cooperative awarded its 2022 scholarships to these students:Emily Barron, currently studies music (vocal performance) at the University of Akron; Courtney Yaple, plans to enroll in the Master of Social Work program at the University of Michigan this fall; Brayden Opie, a Suttons Bay High School graduate with plans to major in marketing at Michigan State University; True Beeman, a Kingsley High School student with plans to study utility tech at Alpena Community College; and Olivia Bailey, a Benzie Central High School graduate who will study genetics at Northwestern University this fall.
- Joshua Olosky, from Elk Rapids, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. Olosky is in the management information systems program.
- Eric Coggon, of Traverse City, earned a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Utah. Coggon graduated during a May commencement ceremony.
- Kalamazoo College announces the students who made the spring 2022 dean’s list:Nora Blanchard, of Traverse City; Maile Church, of Benzonia; Marissa Dolorfino, of Cadillac; Olivia Fairbank, of Traverse City; Grace Garver, of Petoskey; Sophia Haas, of Traverse City; Lillian Mattern, of Traverse City; Grace McKnight, of Cadillac; Caleb Mitchell-Ward, of Traverse City; Mia Roukema,
- of Harbor Springs; Cassidy Short, of Traverse City; Eleanor Stevenson, of Traverse City;
- Lucille Voss, of Traverse City and Megan Walczak, of Traverse City.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 25 kt from the northeast and highest waves around 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI, Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI and Manistee to Point Betsie MI. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
featured
Education Newsmakers: 08/08/2022
+3
+3
+3
+3
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputies: Blair assault leads to life-threatening injuries
- Commission votes to build $100M bridge, state's third largest
- Candidates crowd 37th Senate District ballot
- Top of the line: Three-sport Traverse City St. Francis star Charlie Peterson holds his own as 2022 Record-Eagle Male Athlete of the Year
- Grand Traverse County primary results, minus District 5
- Demo clears way for hotel
- Roscommon guardianship case probed by Michigan State Police
- Clear wins for some House races
- Feds investigate owner of shuttered Boardman Family Practice
- Eight candidates vie for four seats on TCAPS board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.