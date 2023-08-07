  • This continues the list of students who recently received scholarships from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. Recipients are listed with their school:Henry Koehne, Benzie Central; Kylee Stoike, Benzie Central; Mackenzie Wysocki, Benzie Central; Makenna Scott, current college student; Olivia Bailey, college student; Ryleigh Frisbie, Benzie Central; Abigail Jean, college student; Ainslee Hewitt, Traverse City West Senior High School; Alex McPherson, Traverse City Central High School; Alexa Nguyen, TC West; Ali Teeple, TC Central; Alice Thiel, TC West; Amber Middaugh, Buckley; Amelia Naperala, TC Central; Anastasiia Hrukach, TC Central; Anderson Alexander, TC West; Anna Sperry, TC West; Anna Vollbrecht, TC Central; Arianna Stallworth, TC West; Ashton Cherup, Grand Traverse Academy; Ashton Harter, Kingsley; Audrey Lee, TC St. Francis; Ava Low, TC Central; Ava Young, TC West; Avery McLean, college student; Avery Wisniewski, TC West; Benjamin Rice, TC Central; Bethaney Beaver, Grand Traverse Academy; Bethany Schutte, TC West; Brett Sinclair, college student; Cam Peters, TC Central; Carson Suttle, TC Central; Catelyn Heethuis, TC Central; Charles (Ben) Taylor, TC St. Francis; Charlotte Noller, TC West; Coleman Mroczkowski, Grand Traverse Academy; Dee Holmes, TC Central; Delaney Cram, TC West; Elijah Pszczolkowski, TC Central; Elizabeth Courtwright, college student; Elizabeth Julian, TC Central; Ella Boivin, TC West; Elliott Hayes, TC West; Emma Ledford, TC West; Emma Shark, TC West; Erin Hagerty, TC Central; Ethan Gerber, TC Central; Evan Ranger, college student; Evangeline Converse, TC Central; Evelyn Brodeur, TC West; Finnian Gallagher, TC Central; Gabriel Seaver, TC Central; Gavin Tulgetske, TC Central; Hannah Abner, TC Central; Henrik Buttleman, TC West; Ian Robertson, TC West; Isaac McClellan, TC West; Isabella Covert, TC Central; Isaiah Pickard, TC West; Jackson Kulawiak, Buckley; Jacob Hamilton, TC West; Jacob Romzek, Buckley; Jennifer Lefler, Kingsley; Jocelyn Hanna, college student; Jocelyn Stephen, Grand Traverse Academy; Joe Hebert, TC Central; Joe Muha, TC Central; John Bowie, TC West; Jonah Hochstetler, TC West; Jonsh Hochstetler, TC West; Josef Meyer, TC Central; Karma Wylie, TC West; Kate Barnum, TC West; Kate McCrary, TC Central; Katherine Ernst, TC West; Kathleen Venhuizen, TC Central; Kati Smith, Kingsley; Kenneth Gryc, TC West; Kira Gay, TC West; Kristin Caugh, TC West; Kristin May, TC Central; Kyle Roeters, TC Central; Larisa Stone, Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center; Lauren Bavikatty, TC Central; Liam Girard, TC West; Liam Hoxsie, TC West; Lily Briggs, TC Central; Lily Maki, college student; Lily Tapia, TC West; Lola Reimers, TC Central; Lucia Izaguirre, TC Central; Lucy Ettawageshik, home-schooled; Maci Wilcox, TC Central; Makayla Schlosser, TC Central; Mocha Speckman, Traverse City High; Matthew Barbera, TC Central; Maya Summerfield, Northwest Ed Career Tech Center; Meghan Griffiths, college student; Morgan Holt, TC West; Natalie Crowley, TC West; Ned Milne, college student; Norah VanWingerden, Grand Traverse Academy; Olivia Curtis, TC West; Paige LaMott, TC Central; Paityn VanPelt, Kingsley; Payton Fewins, TC West; Pierson Marinoff, TC West; Reed Seabase, TC Central; Reese Owens, TC Central; Riley Fontenot, TC West; Rivers DeShano, TC West; Roger Stobert, TC Central; Rowin Smith, TC Central; Ryan Anderson, TC Central; Ryan Stawski, TC Central; Sage Day, TC Central; Samantha Zaloudek, TC West; Savian Tarrant, TC St. Francis; Scout Russell, TC Central; Shamus Schneider, home-schooled; Sierra Brzezinski, TC West; Sophia Simon, TC Central; Spencer Cobb, Northwest Ed Career Tech Center/ TC Central; Sydney Kane, TC West; Sydney Stepke, Kingsley; Taqwa Totakhail, TC West; Taylor Keefe, college student; Taylor McGregor, TC West; Tehyanna Goode, Traverse City High; Trisian Simrau, TC West; Valerie Marinello, TC West; Vittoria Pelton, TC Central; Vivian Gunn, TC Central; Wave Spence, TC West; William Unger, TC Central; William Wares, TC West; Alivia Farr, Kalkaska; Anabelle Horton, Kalkaska; Anna Hunter, Kalkaska; Lacey Kitter, Kalkaska; Teri Wieling, Forest Area; Alondra Calderon, Suttons Bay; Anissa Wille, Suttons Bay; Danielle U’Ren, Suttons Bay; Isabelle Beuerle, Suttons Bay; Joshua Somero, Suttons Bay; Kyle Baldwin, Leland; and Marcel Kerkove, college student.

