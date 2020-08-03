- Finn Husband, of Elk Rapids, made the spring 2020 dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire. Husband majors in biology and expects to graduate in 2023.
- The Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized recent St. Francis High School graduate Cara Franke for the week of May 12. Franke was a member of Patriot Club, the Environmental Club (president), Kiwanis Key Club, Youth Advisory Council and National Honor Society. She played varsity basketball (team captain) and varsity tennis (captain in 2019). Honors include three C’s Writing Awards (2017), Scholar Athlete Award, Rookie of the Year for tennis, Conference Championships for basketball (2018), Conference Honorable Mention for basketball (2019), All-Conference Athletic and Academic Excellence (2019), First Team All-Conference (2020), Regional Honorable Mention (2020), Top Twelve (2020) and Record-Eagle senior showcase (2020). She plans to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering at Grand Valley State University.
- The following students
- (residents of Leelanau County
- or with Leelanau County lineage) received scholarships
- from the 2020 Ed & Irene Fleis Education Fund:
Sarah Pleva and Kailey Mikowski, Lansing Community College; Renee Grant, Laura and Marie Krueger, Aquinas College; Emmalyne Tarsa, Ball State University; Alexandria Mallery, Bryan University online; Mkenzi Bowens, Central Michigan University; Olivia Harnack, College for Creative Studies; Shane Carlson and Caleb Francis, Colorado State University; Brooke Dourron, Columbia College, Chicago; Carrie Dunklow, Abigail Weber and Emily Send, Ferris State University; Courtney Zenner, Grand Rapids Community College; Lilie Diote, Livii Fetterley, Ann-Marie Kabot, Austin Mazur, Jonathan Mustard, Damon Nelson and Ashley Savage, Grand Valley State University; Michael Skipski, Indiana University; Riley Enrietto, Ivy Tech Community College; Abigail Pease, Kennesaw State University in Georgia; Alvin Grant, Lake Superior State University; Katrina Beaton, Joshua Belanger, Jacob and Joshua Dewey, Jeremiah Dungjen and Kylie Galla, Michigan State University; Benjamin O’Connor, Northern Arizona University; Emma Bardenhagen Kaylnn Britten, Adam Kabat and Madison Steinhaus, NMC; Rose Jackson and Kaytlyn Jean-Phillippe, Northern Michigan University; Liliana Valkner, Norte Dame University; Ashley Bottomley, Nova Southeastern University; Dawna Hanson, Paul Mitchell Cosmetology; Christopher Belanger, Pontifical College; Haley Enrietto, Purdue University; Jake Reuss, Ohio Technical College; Cassandra, Cossette and Therese Apuzzo, Rutgers University; Joyana Tarsa, St. Norbert College; Anastasia and Therese Evich, Thomas Aquinas College; IvyRose Paxton, Tiffin University; Richard Hintz, University of Dayton; Sydney Yeomans, University of Kentucky; Carter Lee, Roger Crimmins, Laura and Matt Durocher and Natalie Myers, University of Michigan; Cameron Tarsa, University of Northwest Ohio; Hanna Cook, University of West Georgia; Derrick Pearson, Valdosta State University; Jessica Lee and Jillian Nicholls, Wayne State University.
