- Maria Piche, of Traverse City, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Benedictine College in Kansas. Cecelia Richardson, also from Traverse City, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s in English and theater arts.
- Johanna Bowen, from Gaylord, received a B.A. in government from Hamilton College in New York in May. Bowen graduated cum laude with departmental honors in her major, and she made the spring 2021 dean’s list.
- Katelyn Stolt, of Boyne City, earned a doctorate in physical therapy from the College of Health and Human Services at Widener University in Pennsylvania.
- Traverse City’s Curtis Edwards and Ethan Stoudt graduated from Marquette University in Wisconsin after the spring 2021 term.
- Maisy Russell, of Traverse City, made the spring 2021 dean’s list at Drake University in Iowa.
- Chloe Love obtained a master’s degree in microbiology and immunology from the Tulane University School of Medicine. Love previously graduated from Traverse City West Senior High School.
- Stephanie Purifoy, of Lake Ann, graduated from Emerson College in Massachusetts. Purifoy received a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism in December 2020.
- Natalie Fox, of Cheboygan, made the dean’s list during the spring 2021 term at Westminster College in Pennsylvania. Fox is studying broadcasting and media production.
- These students were named to the Kalamazoo College dean’s list during the spring 2021 term:Grace Garver, of Petoskey; Anna Torsky, of Levering; Ashley Casagrande, of Gaylord; Gerald Coyne, of Gaylord; Susan Dong, of Charlevoix; Olivia Fairbank, of Traverse City; Lena Gerstle, of Traverse City; Sophia Haas, of Traverse City; Hadley Hilner, of Traverse City; Lillian Mattern, of Traverse City; Margaret Miron, of Traverse City; Caleb Mitchell-Ward, of Traverse City; Ariana Moore, of Traverse City; Teague Tompkins, of Traverse City; Ella Griggs, of Traverse City; Cassidy Short, of Traverse City; Megan Walczak, of Traverse City; Hope Miller, of Manistee; Tristan Ferguson, of Elk Rapids; Mallory Dolorfino, of Cadillac; Marissa Dolorfino, of Cadillac; and Grace McKnight, of Cadillac.
- Adelaide Willert, of Interlochen, and Sophia Boyce, of Traverse City, made the spring 2021 dean’s list at Emerson College in Massachusetts. Willert studies theater and performance, while Boyce majors in writing, literature and publishing.
- These Wheaton College students appeared on the spring 2021 dean’s list:Lauren Breederland, of Traverse City; John McCloskey, of Petoskey; Bailey Reich, of Charlevoix; and Abigail Riffell, of Williamsburg.
- Marie Pierson, of Kingsley, and Rebekah Cotton, of Traverse City, made the dean’s list during their spring semester at Spring Arbor University.
- Jonathan Pax, from Traverse City, was named to the president’s list during the spring term at Miami University in Ohio. Pax pursues a degree in business economics.
- TBA Credit Union provides the Invested In Scholarship for these local students, who are committed to volunteerism:
- Adrian N., Elk Rapids High School; Ben T., St. Francis High School; Ethan R., Traverse City Central High School; Lily Mae J., Glen Lake High School; Nickolas B., Traverse City Central High School; and Samantha M., Traverse City Central High School
- TBA Credit Union Classroom Improvement Grants went to these area educators:
- Debbie Heitzman, St. Mary School – Lake Leelanau; Erika Corcoran, Birch Street Elementary; Kip Knight, Lakeland Elementary School; Kristina Williams, Kalkaska Middle School; and Rebecca Huggard, Willow Hill Elementary.
- Rochester Institute of Technology named Joshua Olosky, of Elk Rapids, to the spring 2021 dean’s list. Olosky is in the management information systems program.
- Samuel R. Simon, from Traverse City, earned a National Merit Scholarship for Michigan Technological University. He plans to study mechanical engineering (automotive).
- Charles Pfarrer, of Williamsburg, earned a B.A. in intelligence and security studies from The Citadel during the South Carolina Corps of Cadets commencement in May.
- Traverse City West Senior High School students Madison Briggs and Kara Sickle participated in the Distinguished Young Women of Michigan Scholarship Program. Briggs and Sickle qualified for the program by submitting their academic achievements, physical fitness routine, performing arts talent and interview skills. The students are members of National Honor Society. Briggs plays in the orchestra, and Sickle is on the pole-vaulting team.
Education Newsmakers: 08/02/2021
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
