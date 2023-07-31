- Aurora University student Ellie Visser, from Traverse City, is on the dean’s list for earning at least a 3.6 GPA during the spring 2023 term. Visser is a business administration major.
- Saginaw Valley State University named these students to its winter 2023 dean’s list:Kara McGiness, of Fife Lake; Joseph Moran, of Kingsley; Benjamin Kroll, of Lake Ann; Serena Hardy, of Mancelona; Hailey Jackson, of Manistee; Austin Angers, of Suttons Bay; Melanie Weber, of Traverse City; Bailee Drogowski, of Williamsburg; Katelyn Duffing, of Traverse City; Devon Hayden, of Boyne Falls; Lily Arnold, of Charlevoix; Emma DeYoung, of Charlevoix; Jacqueline Seaman, of Cheboygan; Shannon Schlueter, of East Jordan; Gunnar Buhr, of Gaylord; Richard Chrisman, of Gaylord; Gavin Freeman, of Gaylord; Samantha Winling, of Gaylord; Trinity Hatfield, of Grayling; Sarah Rakoczy, of Grayling; Gavin Weaver, of Lewiston; Elizabeth Pallarito, of Waters; Madison Lange, of Cadillac; Angelina Jolicoeur, of Kaleva; Claire Ball, of Wellston; Abigayle Zimmerman, of Gaylord; Kendall King, of Gaylord; Brendon Gouin, of Gaylord and Madison Hutchinson, of Levering.
- Quinn Zickert, of Thompsonville, was named to Elmhurst University’s spring 2023 dean’s list.
- Matthew Jenkins, of Kalkaska, and Austin Blaisdell, of Fife Lake, graduated from Lighthouse Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school. The students were part of the academy’s fifth graduating class.
- These students received degrees from Miami University in Ohio during spring 2023 commencement: Carson Rose, of Traverse City; Hannah Straub, of Traverse City; and Julie Mercer, of Petoskey.
- Petoskey resident Sarah Liederbach was on the spring 2023 dean’s list at Ohio University.
- Nickolas Bergstrom, from Petoskey, was named to the 2023 Spring Provost’s List at Ohio University. Bergstrom is in the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
- Isabel Nissley, from Traverse City, made the spring 2023 president’s list at Ohio University. She is studying in the Honors Tutorial College.
- Castleton University student Shanice Williams, from Petoskey, made the dean’s list during the spring 2023 term.
- Weichu Wang, of Traverse City, is on the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology during the spring 2023 semester. Wang is in the industrial design program.
- Chase Philport, of Harbor Springs, received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Kettering University in June.
- Petoskey resident Anne Miller earned a B.S. in integrated marketing communications from the University of Mississippi in May.
- Jacquelyn O’Neill, of Harbor Springs, was named to the dean’s list during the spring 2023 semester at Illinois Wesleyan University. O’Neill is a sophomore studying business.
- Marah Finnegan, of Traverse City, is on the spring 2023 dean’s list at the University of Findlay.
- Lee Forton, a student at Northwest Education Services Career Tech in Traverse City, received a Skill Point Certificate in Marine Service Technology during the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships in June.
- Lebanon Valley College student-athlete MacLean Diver, of Traverse City, was named to the 2023 Middle Atlantic Conference’s winter/spring academic honor roll. He was also named to the United Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Academic Team for the 2022-23 season. Diver plays ice hockey at the Pennsylvania college and is studying business administration.
- Alex Bemben, of Levering, graduated from Lawrence University in Wisconsin.
- The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awarded $364,031 in scholarships to nearly 200 high school seniors, college students and trade school students in northern Michigan. Recent recipients listed with their school:Abigail Petersen, Elk Rapids; Abigail Platt, current college student; Alivia Eggleston, Central Lake; Antonio Lugin, Elk Rapids; Ariella Hoeksema, Ellsworth; Callie Thomas, college student; Charlie Parrish, Elk Rapids; Emma Moser, Mancelona; Fisher Bogard, Elk Rapids; Gavyn Cleese, Ellsworth; Grace Robinson, college student; Jason Kihn, Mancelona; Jason Naumcheff, Mancelona; Kelan Pletcher, Ellsworth; Kelsey Hischer, Central Lake; Leah Keaton, Elk Rapids; Liberty Perry, Central Lake; Lily Morton, Elk Rapids; Madeline Espinoza Laguna, Elk Rapids; Morgan Standfest, Elk Rapids; Olivia Bowen, Alba; Owen Turick, Elk Rapids; Paige Peters, Elk Rapids; Portia Beebe, Elk Rapids; Alana Kuhlen, college student; Autumn Wallington, Benzie Central; Dmitri Denune, Benzie Central
