The following continues the list of students who received Michigan Interscholastic Press Association awards:
Traverse City East Middle School — Isabel Espinoza, Cady Madion and Riley Scollard, honorable mention in Digital Media and Multimedia, Social Media Coverage for Trojan TV; Annie Goldkuhle and Molly Wertenberger, honorable mention in Video Journalism, Sports Feature Story or Package for Trojan TV; Drew Johnsen, honorable mention in News Writing, Human Interest Feature for the EMS Press; Evie Nowicki, honorable mention in News Writing, Environmental, Health or Science for EMS Press; Elizabeth Phillips, honorable mention in News Writing, Personal Narrative at EMS Press; Bella Mast and Cody Wall, honorable mention in Video Production, Live Sports or Event Coverage for Trojan TV; Quentin Stevens, honorable mention in News Writing, Informative Feature at EMS Press; Travis Walters and Thayer Yang, honorable mention in Video Journalism, Human Interest Feature; and Drew Zrimec, honorable mention in News Writing, Sports News Story for EMS Press.
Traverse City West Senior High School — Dominik Glew, first place in News Design and Info Graphics, News Page or Spread for the Occidentalist; Occidentalist staff, first in Digital Media and Multimedia, Photo Slideshow with Audio; Riley Ashbury, second in News Design and Info Graphics, Editorial Opinion Page or Spread for the Occidentalist; Tess Crowley, second in News Photography, Environmental Portrait and in News Photography, Sports Feature Photo for the Occidentalist; JV Klein, second in News Writing, News Analysis for the Occidentalist; Allison Anglin and Rubi Hindman, third in News Writing, Personality Profile for the Occidentalist; Tess Crowley, third in Digital Media and Multimedia, Photo Slideshow with Audio for the Occidentalist; Occidentalist staff, third in News Writing, Editorial; Hope Thompson, third in News Design and Info Graphics, Front Page — Newspaper Style for the Occidentalist; Tess Crowley, honorable mention in News Photography Photo Story, News Photography Sports Action Photo and News Photography Environmental Portrait for the Occidentalist; Anariel Hudson-Howard, honorable mention in News Design and Info Graphics, Information Graphic for the Occidentalist; Hope Thompson, honorable mention in News Design and Info Graphics, Front Page — Newspaper Style for the Occidentalist; Kristin Caugh, honorable mention in News Design and Info Graphics, Feature Page or Spread for the Occidentalist; Hope Thompson, honorable mention in News Writing, News Story and News Writing, Review for the Occidentalist; Trinity Donaldson and Corey Parkinson, honorable mention in News Writing, Feature Columnist for the Occidentalist; Hope Thompson, honorable mention in News Writing, Informative Feature for the Occidentalist; Kylie Potvin and Anna Sperry, third in News Writing, Diversity Coverage for the Occidentalist; Anariel Hudson-Howard, honorable mention in News Design and Info Graphics, Story Package for the Occidentalist; and Maddie Myers, honorable mention in Art and Illustration for the Occidentalist.
