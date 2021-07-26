- Northeastern University named Isabelle Prescott, of Traverse City, to the spring 2021 dean’s list. Prescott is majoring in biochemistry.
- Amelia Berles, a recent Alpena High School graduate, was chosen to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. International Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter EH of Traverse City.Berles participated on the tennis team and swim team and dual enrolled at Alpena Community College. She led swim and theatre classes for the Bay View youth summer program and participated with community theater. She will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Her goal is to become a pilot.
- Jeff Bishop, of Kewadin, graduated from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. Bishop earned a B.S. in mechanical engineering at the end of May.
- Mary Margaret Sutherland and Raleigh Cerre, both of Traverse City, made the spring 2021 dean’s list at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. Sutherland is studying English, while Cerre is majoring in public health.
- Maria D. Lefevre, of Lake Leelanau, graduated from Northland College in Wisconsin. Lefevre earned a Bachelor of Science in natural resources — ecological restoration and water science — water chemistry.
- Wheaton College student Bailey Reich, of Charlevoix, was recently named an honorable mention in the James G. Jameson Critical Essay Contest. This award was announced by the English department as part of the Illinois school’s Honors Convocation.
- The following Traverse City locals recently graduated from Albion College:Kayla Sharp, magna cum laude with a degree in economics and management and communication studies; Isabella Scalise, summa cum laude with a degree in business and minor in communication studies; Madison Partak, summa cum laude with a degree in accounting — CPA emphasis; Charlotte Groleau, biology degree and minor in psychology; and Jordan Ruckle, economics and management degree with a minor in communication studies.
- The following students made the dean’s list during their spring semester at Albion College: Madison Partak, of Traverse City; Cassidy Burgess, of Fife Lake; Kegan Comps, of Cheboygan; Mackenzie Gillette, of Harbor Springs; Paige McDowell, of Traverse City; Camden Musilek, of Boyne City; and Rebecca Ross, of Gaylord.
- Albion College student Madeline Prall, of Traverse City, recently received the Len and Ramona Berkey Award in sociology at the school’s annual Honors Convocation.
- Traverse City native Sophie Swanker received the Albion College Fellow distinction, meaning Swanker achieved at least a 3.7 GPA during the spring 2021 term.
- Crooked Tree Arts Center announces the 2021 Arts Scholarship recipients:Isabel Aulicino, a recent Traverse City Central High School graduate who will study dance and musical theater at Pomona College in California; Evan Beane, a Charlevoix High School graduate who will pursue film production at the University of Michigan; and Aaron Matthews, a Harbor Springs High School graduate planning to major in jazz studies at Michigan State University or Western Michigan University.
- Norwich University students Conrad Walter Franke and Noah Rhodes, both of Traverse City, made the dean’s list during the spring 2021 term.
- Cadillac resident and Envoy Airline Captain Abigail Smeltzer recently made her first solo glider flight as a member of the Northwest Michigan Soaring Club in Cadillac. She earned a degree from Northwestern Michigan College, and she flies jets out of Chicago O’Hare when she is not flying gliders in Cadillac.
- Madison Hertel, of Traverse City, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ithaca College in New York.
- Rori Richardson, from Traverse City, was named to the Benedictine College president’s list for academic achievement during the spring term, which ended in May.
- Grand Traverse Bay Area Michigan Education Association — Retired and TBA Credit Union awarded two, $1,000 scholarships to recent high school graduates Arielle Jean and Ivan Paciorka. Jean, of Traverse City West Senior High School, was active in She’s the First, Key Club, National Honor Society, chemistry and math clubs and the Vasa and Nordic Ski clubs. She is also a member of the Society of Women Engineers, TC Track Club and the Hagerty Cycling Team. She will attend the University of Michigan to study chemical or environmental engineering.
- Paciorka, from Leland High School, participated in the Leland High School Theater Program, National Art Honor Society, YMCA Youth in Government and the Poetry Out Loud Competition. He earned the Physical Education Department Award and awards for the National Spanish Exam. He will attend the University of Michigan honors program and hopes to major in biology.
Education Newsmakers: 07/26/2021
