This continues the list of students who received scholarships from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation through June 15:
Grand Traverse County recipients — Damon Livingston, $500 Kyle Sonnemann Memorial Scholarship; David Oosse, $1,000 WSH Academic Boosters Scholarship; Ella Rintala, $1,000 NWS Robert and Marcy Branski Poetry Scholarship and $500 TC West High Staff Scholarships; Ellie Carlson, $2,000 Tompkins Scholarship; Ellie Esman, $500 Traverse City Administrators’ Association Scholarship; Emerson Hicks, $1,000 Buckley Scholarships-Marie Guyton Valedictorian; Emma Cox, $6,740 Recovery Road Scholarship; Emma Hansen, $1,000 Ernest B. Isaacsen Scholarship; Eric Calderon Guzman, $500 TC Central Senior Class Scholarship; Erin Keenan, $500 WSH Academic Boosters Scholarship; Ethan Blaser, $800 Sylvester J. Beaton Memorial Scholarship; Ethan Ramsey, $500 Courtney M. Tilley Memorial Scholarship; Evan Ranger, $400 Home Builders Association of the GTA Scholarship; Francisco Haas, $1,000 Ernest B. Isaacsen Scholarship and $500 TC Central National Honor Society Scholarship; George Parvel, $2,000 Jack Edward Allen Memorial Scholarship and $500 TC Central National Honor Society Scholarship; Georgia Heintz, $3,000 Tompkins Scholarship; Grady Luyt, $2,000 Achievement of Excellence Award, $1,000 Drake Tester Memorial Scholarship and $1,000 Michele Vozza More Than Robots Scholarship; Grant Neuhardt, $510 Kenneth M. Koch Memorial Scholarship; Gwendolyn Urbain, $1,000 Harold C. Johnson Scholarship; Hunter Laven, $1,000 Gene’s Auto Parts for the GTA Scholarship; Isabelle Baumann, $225 Laura Ann Rennie Memorial Scholarship and $1,000 WSH National Honor Society Scholarship; Jacob Barley, $550 Buckley Scholarships-Eleanor Smith Salutatorian; Jacob Bruesch, $500 WSH National Honor Society Scholarship; Jamie Cronk, $500 WSH Academic Boosters Scholarship; Jayden Stuart, $1,000 Susan Ruth Pavelka Memorial Scholarship; John Hollinger, $1,000 Ernest B. Isaacsen Scholarship; Jolee Given, $1,500 The Les and Anne Biederman Foundation, Inc. Scholarship; Jonathan Watson, $6,740 Recovery Road Scholarship and $2,000 Tompkins Scholarship; Josh Barley, $550 Buckley Scholarships-Marie Guyton Leadership; Joshua Hirschenberger, $500 Mike Wilde Memorial Scholarship; Justin Rittenhouse, $2,000 Tompkins Scholarship; Karly Roelofs, $1,298 Jerry and Carol Inman Scholarship; Kate Vanbrocklin, $1,500 Northwest Education Services Career Tech Scholarship (Tools of the Trade); Katelyn Dix, $2,500 Gene’s Auto Parts for the GTA Scholarship; Keagan Reimers, $1,000 Drake Tester Memorial Scholarship; Kerri Berkey, $430 Menzel Memorial Scholarship; Lauren May, $500 Abby Mahan Gartland Memorial Scholarship and $1,000 NWS Leslie Lee Nonfiction Scholarship; Lauren Priest, $1,000 Interlochen Women’s Club Scholarship; Layla Engel, $500 WSH Academic Boosters Scholarship; Lillian Gray, $500 WSH National Honor Society Scholarship; Lily Jenkins, $1,000 Drake Tester Memorial Scholarship; Lily Maki, $4,000 Tompkins Scholarship; Lindsey Hart, $850 Coach Wayne Hintz Scholarship; Logan Sheard, $500 Traverse City Administrators’ Association Scholarship; Luke VenHuizen, $1,000 Drake Tester Memorial Scholarship; Mackenzie Cronk, $500 WSH National Honor Society Scholarship; Madilyn McLean, $2,000 Tompkins Scholarship; Madison Allen, $500 TC West High Staff Scholarships; Madison Briggs, $500 TC West High Staff Scholarships; Makenzie Womack, $1,000 Ernest B. Isaacsen Scholarship; Malia Rogers, $1,000 Ernest B. Isaacsen Scholarship and $1,500 The Les and Anne Biederman Foundation, Inc. Scholarship; Margaret Worden, $1,000 NWS William Montgomery Fiction Scholarship; Marguerite Church, $1,000 Interlochen Women’s Club Scholarship; Mark Dunham, $500 Home Builders Association of the GTA Scholarship; Mary Nowosacki, $1,000 Jim Ooley Scholarship; Mason VanderHorn, $1,500 The Les and Anne Biederman Foundation, Inc. Scholarship; Matthew Horn, $750 Traverse City Transportation Association Scholarship; Matthew Ochoa, $225 John W. Rennie Memorial Scholarship; Matthew Popp, $2,000 Achievement of Excellence Award and $3,000 Tompkins Scholarship; Megan Holm, $500 WSH Academic Boosters Scholarship; Meredith Gallagher, $2,000 Tompkins Scholarship and $1,000 WSH Academic Boosters Scholarship; Meredith Mead, $1,000 Drake Tester Memorial Scholarship; Montgomery Roehler, $500 WSH Academic Boosters Scholarship; Natalie Dykstra, $2,000 Lola M. Zaremba Memorial Scholarship; Nathan Barbera, $415 Old Mission Peninsula Scholarship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.