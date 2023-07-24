- Western Michigan University awarded degrees during its June commencement ceremonies. Graduates include these area students:Adam G. Gomez, of Traverse City, master’s in cybersecurity: computer information systems; James Arthur Thomas Richardson, of Traverse City, master’s in chemistry; Alexander J. Block, of Traverse City, cum laude with a bachelor of science in freshwater science and sustainability; Drew Farmer, from Traverse City, bachelor of science in aviation flight science/aviation management and operations; Parker R. Latka, of Traverse City, bachelor’s in social work; and Jack B. Reznich, of Frankfort, bachelor of science in aviation flight science.
- Mississippi State University’s spring 2023 graduates include Molly Friend, from Traverse City. Friend received a master’s degree from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
- Daniel Tanis Jr., from Traverse City, graduated with a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Findlay.
- Zoe Fischer, from Kingsley, is on the spring 2023 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Fischer is a business undergraduate student.
- Maren Matthews, from Harbor Springs, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.
- The 2023 West Central Michigan Scholastic Art & Writing Competition award recipients include students from Northwest Education Services Career Tech.
- Gold Awards: Nina Cook, Traverse City West Senior High School; K. Detweiler-Smith, Suttons Bay High School; Kaiden Frost, Traverse City Central High School; and Rosalie Stallman, Traverse City Central High School.
- Silver Awards: Alyson Boven, Traverse City Christian; Marie Doezema, Traverse City Central High School; Alexandra Lewis, Traverse City Central High School; Caylin Sell, Traverse City Central High School; and Lily Terrell, Traverse City West Senior High School.
- Honorable Mention: Ayden Blackmer, Kingsley High School; Annabella Martinez, Benzie Central High School; and Maret Wikle, Suttons Bay High School.
- These Northwest Education Services Career Tech students were awarded Kendall College of Art and Design scholarships for participating in the Crooked Tree Arts Center Youth Art Exhibit:Chase Snell, Grand Traverse Academy, $3,000; Kaiden Frost, Traverse City Central High School, $3,000; Olli Craker, Traverse City Central High School, $2,000; and Ayden Blackmer, Kingsley High School, $2,000.
- The art center awarded honorable mention to Ayden Blackmer, Kingsley High School; Allie Lewis, Traverse City Central High School; August (Haily) Stanton, Suttons Bay High School; and Aiden Womack, Traverse City Central High School.
- These Northwest Education Services Career Tech graphic arts students were awarded in the school’s Scholarship Golf Outing Poster Design Contest:Paige Adams, Traverse City Central High School, created the winning poster design; Izzy Blaskeslee, Elk Rapids High School, took second place; and Chase Snell, Grand Traverse Academy, came in third. Charlotte George, Kalkaska High School, received “Most Unique” recognition and Sky Palmer, Kingsley High School, earned the “Professionalism” designation.
- Winners in the Michigan Industrial Technology Society Competition include these Northwest Education Services Career Tech graphic arts students:First place: Paige Adams, Traverse City Central High School, Digital Illustration and Best in Show categories; Carina Ingersoll, Traverse City West Senior High School, Animation Best in Show; Ava Bartz, Traverse City Central, Full Color Graphic Design; Eliza Bardenhagen, St. Mary’s Lake Leelanau, Spot Color Poster; Jayden McPeake, Traverse City West, Commercial Photography; and Lily Terrell, Traverse City West, Screen Printing Paper.
- Second place: Aiden Womack, Traverse City West, Commercial Photography; and Sky Palmer, Kingsley High School, Screen Printing Paper.
- Third place: K. Detwieler-Smith, Suttons Bay High School, Screen Printing Textiles; Kaiden Frost, Traverse City Central, Screen Printing Paper; and Seth Edwards-Adcox, Traverse City Central, Spot Color Poster.
- A $3,500 Michigan Dairy Memorial and Scholarship Foundation Scholarship went to Katrina Beaton, of Traverse City, a first-year veterinary medicine student at Michigan State University.
- Saginaw Valley State University named these students to its winter 2023 president’s list:Logan Zipp, of Boyne City; Isabel Cole, of Cadillac; Brooklyn Hoffert, of Cadillac; Troy Miller, of Cadillac; Madison Swiger, of Cadillac; Madelyn Sandison, of Charlevoix; Alison Sape, of Charlevoix; Kaitlin Schwenke, of Charlevoix; Felicia Snyder, of Fife Lake; Abby Pippin, of Grayling; Bryan Jackson, of Johannesburg; Anna Lee, of Manistee; Lindsey Somero, of Northport; and Alexandra Kirt, of Suttons Bay.
Education Newsmakers: 07/24/2023
