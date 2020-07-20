  • Anne M. Myler, of Traverse City, received a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship. Myler plans to study aerospace engineering in college.
  • Jeremiah Williams, of Kingsley, earned a B.S. in information technology from Western Governors University, an online nonprofit school.
  • The Michigan Interscholastic Press Association awarded the following journalism students:Traverse City East Middle School — Alexis Ball and Olivia Lemke, first place in Video Journalism, Sports Feature Story or Package for Trojan TV; Addy Booher and Lucy Phillips, first in News Writing, Feature Columnist for the EMS Press; Zachary Chaussee and Elijah Richardson, first in Video Journalism, Localized News Analysis for Trojan TV; Addie Kuberski, first in News Writing, Human Interest Feature for EMS Press; Emma Newman-Bale and Brady Slocum, first in Video Journalism, News Story or Package for Trojan TV; Jasmine Jackson and Tony Rojas, second place in Video Journalism, Environmental, Health or Science for Trojan TV; Drew Johnsen, first in News Writing, Sports News Story for the EMS Press; Abby McDonough and Isabel Seymour, second in Video Journalism, Localized News Analysis for Trojan TV; Evie Nowicki, first in News Writing, In-Depth Feature and in News Writing, Sports Feature Story for EMS Press; Elizabeth Phillips, first in News Writing, Personality Profile and first in News Writing, Diversity Coverage for the EMS Press; Isabel Seymour and Conner Tabaczka, third in Video Journalism, Environmental, Health or Science for Trojan TV; Wren Walker, first in News Design and Info Graphics, Front Page — Newsmagazine Style for the EMS Press; EMS Press Staff, second place in News Design and Info Graphics, Front Page — Newsmagazine Style; Annie Goldkuhle and Riley Scollard second in Digital Media and Multimedia, Photo Slideshow with Audio and in Video Journalism, Personality Profile Feature for Trojan TV; Gavin Graetz and C.J. Enoksen, second in Video Journalism, Sports News Story or Package for Trojan TV; Drew Johnsen, second in News Writing, Sports Feature Story for EMS Press; Elijah Krommendyk, second in News Writing, News Analysis for EMS Press; Zachary Chaussee and Spencer Stallman, third in Video Journalism, Informative Feature for Trojan TV; Isabel Espinoza, Cady Madion and Riley Scollard, honorable mention in Digital Media and Multimedia, Social Media Coverage for Trojan TV; Brady Fiebing and Bella Mast, third in Video Journalism, News Story or Package for Trojan TV; Ethan Gremel, third in News Writing, Bylined Opinion Article for EMS Press; Cady Madion, third in News Writing, Personality Profile for EMS Press; Bella Mast and Cody Wall, third in Video Journalism, Sports News Story or Package for Trojan TV; Elizabeth Phillips, third in News Writing, Personal Narrative for EMS Press; Aiden Preston, third in News Writing, Environmental, Health or Science for EMS Press; Alexis Avery, honorable mention in News Writing, Bylined Opinion Article at EMS Press; Isabel Espinoza, honorable mention in News Writing, Informative Feature at EMS Press.

