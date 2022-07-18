Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awarded $286,838 in scholarships for 171 students through June 15.
Antrim County recipients — Abigail Platt, $2,195 Bennie Kline Scholarship and $5,000 Ragland Bloem Scholarship; Adrian Noecker, $5,000 Ragland Bloem Scholarship (renewal); Alexis Cain, $1,245 Central Lake/Osborn Scholarship; Antonio Bartman, $1,240 Drenth Family Memorial Scholarship and $1,694 Ed and Nessa Laing Scholarship; Brayden Steenwyk, $6,740 Recovery Road Scholarship and $2,520 Stan and Martha Scarborough Scholarship; Catherine Leahy, $2,195 Bennie Kline Scholarship and $700 Owen James Anderson Memorial Scholarship; Cole Robinson, $1,300 Giving JAR Scholarship; Emily Eickholt, $1,130 Suzanne Cline-Walthour Scholarship; Emily McDonald, $500 Peter James Gorno Scholarship; Emma Macaluso, $4,000 Elk Rapids Scholarship, $400 Joan Jackson Memorial Scholarship and $1,000 LGBTQ Pride Scholarship; Gabrielle Krakow, $10,000 Elk Rapids Scholarship and $1,500 Joe Brisson Memorial Scholarship; Grace Robinson, $5,000 Ragland Bloem Scholarship; Joshua McCann, $2,195 Bennie Kline Scholarship; Lucas Tubacki, $1,070 Mancelona Rotary Club Scholarship; Matthew Brown, $4,000 Elk Rapids Scholarship; Rachel Hollow, $800 Miss Elk Rapids Scholarship; Sydney Fernandez, $1,245 Central Lake/Osborn Scholarship; Tessa Nico, $1,000 Marjory Veliquette Memorial Scholarship and $4,000 Miss Elk Rapids Scholarship; and Vivien Felker, $700 Owen James Anderson Memorial Scholarship
Benzie County — Alana Kuhlen, $7,500 Emily and Frank Smiddy Scholarship and $10,000 Stan and Martha Scarborough Scholarship; Annabelle Fortine, $2,990 Zonta-Ann Mapes Scholarship; Elise Johnson, $1,500 Kalee Bruce Memorial Scholarship; Hannah Markey, $1,330 Benzie Central Science Scholarship; and Olivia Bailey, $5,000 Emily and Frank Smiddy Scholarship and $560 John Rowland Gehring Science Scholarship.
Grand Traverse County — Abigail Puckett, $2,000 AAUW-TC Minnie Votruba Moore Scholarship; Abigail Jean, $3,000 Tompkins Scholarship; Ainsley Rosenburg, $1,000 Interlochen Women’s Club Scholarship; Alexa Adams, $1,000 LGBTQ Pride Scholarship and $500 WSH National Honor Society Scholarship; Alexander Shumaker, $400 Owen P. Williamson Musical Theater Scholarship; Alexandra Maxwell, $500 TC Central National Honor Society Scholarship; Ali Teeple, $1,500 Northwest Education Services Career Tech Scholarship (Academic); Alix Thorington, $500 Gordon and Margaret Moores Memorial Scholarship; Alley McKillip, $500 Earl Chambers Scholarship; Alyssa Masiewicz, $500 WSH National Honor Society Scholarship; Amelia Blume, $415 Old Mission Peninsula Scholarship; Amelia Rooks, $250 Chase Newton O’Black School Culture Scholarship; Amy Jun, $1,000 Ernest B. Isaacsen Scholarship and $1,000 WSH National Honor Society Scholarship; Andrew Hill, $500 WSH National Honor Society Scholarship; Andrew Moeggenborg, $500 WSH National Honor Society Scholarship; Anna Childs, $500 Dave Walker Memorial Scholarship; Anna Racine, $500 WSH Academic Boosters Scholarship; Anna Sperry, $1,000 NWS Judith Lang Journalism Scholarship; Ashlee Conway, $750 Traverse City Transportation Association Scholarship; Ashley Hooper, $4,000 Tompkins Scholarship; Ashley McFadden, $500 TC West High Staff Scholarship; Ashton Thomas, $1,000 Ernest B. Isaacsen Scholarship, $900 Riopelle/Dowden Technical Scholarship and $1,480 Robert Paul Dost Scholarship; Audrey Michael, $500 WSH National Honor Society Scholarship; Austin Rubin, $500 Gene’s Auto Parts for the GTA Scholarship; Avery McLean, $2,000 Tompkins Scholarship; Benjamin Lober, $500 WSH National Honor Society Scholarship and $740 Patrick J. Carroll Memorial Scholarship; Benjamin Schollett, $500 TC West Student Senate Scholarship and $500 WSH National Honor Society Scholarship; Bo Eyre, $2,500 Gene’s Auto Parts for the GTA Scholarship; Brendan Fowler, $2,000 Camp Roy-El Scholarship; Brynn Roy, $500 TC Central National Honor Society Scholarship; Caitlyn Sienkiewicz, $500 TC West High Staff Scholarship; Caleb Kouchnerkavich, $1,000 Jim Ooley Scholarship; Carson Bourdo, $1,000 Jim Ooley Scholarship; Catherine Grahl, $500 WSH National Honor Society Scholarship; Chloe Ricker, $250 TC West High Key Club Scholarship; Cierra Oakley, $1,298 Jerry and Carol Inman Scholarship; Cole Maxson, $500 WSH National Honor Society Scholarship; Daisy Kinney, $500 TC West High Staff Scholarships
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.