- This is a continuation of the list of students who received 2023 Ed and Irene Fleis Education Fund scholarships:
Katrina Beaton, Jesse Cwengros, Isaiah Darling, Mayzie Dingman, Grace Diotte and Sean Galla, Michigan State University; Tyler Buchholz and Russell Campbell, Michigan Technological University; Charlotte Sutherland, North Carolina State University; Ava Bickler, Northern Arizona University; Davis Baldwin, Genevieve Bramer, Jacob Pleva and Bastian Sanborn, Northern Michigan University; Eliza Bardenhagen, Hannah Dashner and Madison Groves, Northwestern Michigan College; Chris and Cassandra Apuzzo, Rutgers University; Cecelia Schaub, Savannah College of Art and Design; Natalie Pease, Southern New Hampshire University; Christina Evich, Thomas Aquinas College New England; Gabriel Fleis, University of Central Florida; Brian Fleis, University of Florida; Sydney and Zack Yoemans, University of Kentucky; John Glynn, University of Miami, Florida; Gretel Foglesong, Clara Hund and Laura Durocher, University of Michigan; Cameron Tarsa, University of Northwestern, Ohio; Laurel Sutherland, University of Wisconsin; Megan Hahnenberg, Washington University, St. Louis; Jessica Lee, Wayne State University School of Medicine; Benjamin O’Connor, Western Governors University and Aryne Drews and Isabella Gave, Western Michigan University.
- These students made the spring 2023 dean’s list at Marquette University in Wisconsin:Kobe Kolarevic, a finance major, and Olivia Strom, a marketing major, both are from Traverse City.
- Northwestern Michigan College announced the 2023 recipients of the Outstanding Alumni award. Jerry Dobek has been a faculty/staff member since 1989. He wrote dark sky ordinances for Michigan cities and helped start the International Dark Sky Association. He received the NMC Imogene Wise Faculty Award as an adjunct and full-time faculty member. Tiffany Smith McQueer and her husband Jason McQueer own J&S Hamburg South in Traverse City. They launched Project Feed the Kids during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit provides free food for families in Kingsley, Kalkaska and Traverse City.
- Craig Seger, of Thompsonville, earned honors during the spring 2023 semester at Edgewood College in Wisconsin.
- Ian Rakunas, of Traverse City, graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in music (vocal performance) from Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.
- Grand Valley State University student Emma Gullekson, from Cadillac, was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
- Albion College recognized these students on its spring 2023 dean’s list: Arielle Vermilya, a biology major from Gaylord; Alexis Glaser, an accounting-CPA and communication studies major from Petoskey; Alyce Vermilya, a kinesiology-exercise science student from Gaylord; Adam Mills, a finance student from Benzonia; Benjamin Schollett, a finance major from Traverse City; Blake Miller, a finance major from Frankfort; Luke Robertson, a biochemistry student from Traverse City; Macy Wallace, a psychology major from Frankfort; Mackenzie Gillette, a political science major from Harbor Springs; Phoebe Holm, a psychology student from Boyne City; Paige McDowell, a geological sciences student from Traverse City who also received the Bill & Virginia Dunn Alumni Award for Outstanding Junior Geology Majors and the Conway Peters Memorial Prize in Music; Ryan Vezza, an accounting-CPA major from Traverse City; Sophie Swanker, an integrated marketing communications graduate from Traverse City and Tucker Hubbard, a Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program member from Frankfort.
- Fife Lake resident Cassidy Burgess was named an Albion College Fellow at the end of the spring 2023 term. Burgess is a theater major.
- These students recently graduated from Albion College:Frankfort resident Connor Smith, with a business degree; Traverse City student Emmet Burns, cum laude with a psychology degree; and Gaylord resident Rebecca Ross, cum laude with a biology degree.
- Chris Deneweth, of Traverse City, and Brittany Barbour, of Williamsburg, graduated in the spring from Marquette University in Wisconsin. Deneweth received a bachelor of science in finance and Barbour obtained a bachelor of science in nursing. Barbour also made the spring 2023 dean’s list.
- The University of Iowa announces the spring 2023 dean’s list honorees: Andrew Wotman, of Petoskey, and Madigan Zell, of Elk Rapids.
