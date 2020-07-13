Grand Traverse Musicale selected its scholarship winners after hosting virtual auditions. Recent Traverse City Central High School graduates Lauren Fleming and Emlin Munch won awards endowed by the late Richard Schilling. Recent TC West Senior High graduate Caspian Fernholz received the Doug Bell Scholarship. Another West graduate Bailey Noble earned the newly established Carla Lamphere Scholarship. High school instrumental and vocal winners are Oliver Boomer, Samantha Cronin, Sara Fox, Joseph Freundl, Lily Jenkins, Erin Keenan, Margaret Kernan, Davyd Kotok, Audrey Michael, Grace Robinson, Xander Shumaker, Lainey Trubiroha and David Witkowski. The middle school winners are Marie Blanchard and Piper Dee.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following students during the week of May 5:
- Brittney Crandall recently graduated from Traverse City West Senior High School. Crandall was a member of National Honors Society, Jazz Band (trombone), Math Club and the Archipelago Project (trombone player). She participated in the “Romeo and Juliet” play, Marching Band and Philharmonic Orchestra. Crandall maintained a 3.92 GPA and plans to attend Eastern Michigan University for a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and then transfer to the University of Michigan for a nurse anesthesia graduate degree.
- Mackinley Marinoff also recently graduated from TC West Senior High School. Marinoff was a member of Student Senate (four years), National Honor Society, “Bucket Brigade” and ASD Mentoring. He played golf (10-12th grade), basketball (ninth and 10th) and baseball (ninth). He maintained a 3.71 GPA and plans to study business and finance at James Madison University in Virginia.
- Bennington College recently announced the winners of its 2019-2020 Young Writers Awards. Interlochen Arts Academy student Miracle Thornton received first place in poetry for her work “swimming pool (disambiguation).”
- The following students were named Michigan History Day State Champions recently:Mia Tursman and Colleen Madion, East Middle School, in the Junior Group Documentary category; Isabel Seymour and Ava Shotwell, TC East Middle School, Junior Group Performance; Lucy Poppleton, TC East Middle School, Junior Individual Paper; Reese Cummins, TC East Middle School, Junior Individual Website and the Sam Breck Award for Best Entry in Railroad History; and Ian Finfrock, TC West Middle School, Junior Individual Website
- The American Association of University Women, Traverse City Area Branch recently named the 2020 scholarship winners. Paige Hoffman received the AAUW-TC Minnie Votruba Moore Scholarship toward her degree in freshwater science and sustainability at Western Michigan University. Brittany Collins earned the Zimco LLC Scholarship for her studies in biology, health and society at the University of Michigan. Whitney Arlt, an accounting major at Ferris State University, and Kassidy Teglas-Stahl, an elementary education student at Central Michigan University, each obtained an AAUW-TC Branch award.
