The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships to 168 students across Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
Here are the 2021 award recipients by county:
Antrim — Adrian Noecker, Elk Rapids Scholarship, Owen James Anderson Memorial Scholarship and Ragland Bloem Scholarship; Amy Depinto, Camp Roy-El Scholarship; Andy Dewey, Central Lake School District Osborn Scholarship; Angel Shaw, Central Lake School District Osborn Scholarship; Brooke Essenberg, Leslie Lee Nonfiction Scholarship; Eli Enyart, Bennie M. Kline Scholarship; Jamison Starr, Peter James Gorno Scholarship; Jenna Drenth, Drenth Family Memorial Scholarship; Joshua McCann, Bennie M. Kline Scholarship; Joshua Doctor, Michele Vozza More Than Robots Scholarship; Kallie Crouch, National Writers Series Scholarship (Robert and Marcy Branski Poetry Award) and Otho Mathias Scholarship; Lauren Kirby, Mancelona Rotary Club Scholarship; Lindsey Fisher, Drenth Family Memorial Scholarship; Mac Blakeslee, Elk Rapids Scholarship; Madigan Zell, Suzanne Cline-Walthour Memorial Scholarship; Marshall Meyer, Barney and Renie Barber Trade Scholarship and Mancelona Rotary Club Scholarship; Merritt Fox, Camp Roy-El Scholarship; Molly Milligan, Kathy Larkin Alba Scholarship; Nathan Staley, Bennie M. Kline Scholarship; Sara Waltz, Bennie M. Kline Scholarship; Sarah Arnott, Bennie M. Kline Scholarship and Zonta-Ann Mapes Scholarship.
Benzie — Alana Kuhlen, Emily and Frank Smiddy Scholarship, John Rowland Gehring Science Scholarship, Recovery Road Scholarship and Stan and Martha Scarborough Scholarship; Annabelle Fortine, AAUW-TC Minnie Votruba Moore Scholarship; Cierra Guay, Stan and Martha Scarborough Scholarship; Emma Heinz, Kalee Bruce Memorial Scholarship; Lucy Karpukhno, Traverse City Track Club Scholarship; Owen Roth, Traverse City Track Club Scholarship; Sonja Daniels-Moehle, William Montgomery Fiction Scholarship; Victoria Cobb, Benzie Central Science Scholarship and Robert Paul Dost Scholarship.
Grand Traverse — Abigail Paul, TC Central Senior Class Scholarship; Adelaide Jerva, National Honor Society Scholarship; Adeline Franz, Abby Mahan Gartland Memorial Scholarship; Aidan Dungan, Brock Safronoff Scholarship; Alena Fritch, Laura Ann Rennie Memorial Scholarship; Alexa Wonacott, National Honor Society Scholarship; Anci Dy, National Honor Society Scholarship and TC West Student Senate Scholarship; Andrew Theophilus, Joe Brisson Memorial Scholarship; Andrew Amato, Traverse City Track Club Scholarship; Angela Green, Joan Jackson Memorial Scholarship; Arielle Jean, Achievement of Excellence Award and Ernest B. Isaacsen Scholarship; Austin Leatherman, Traverse City Administrators’ Association Scholarship; Ava Warren, Mike Wilde Memorial Scholarship; Avery McLean, Ernest B. Isaacsen Scholarship and Tompkins Scholarship; Avery Wells, Old Mission Peninsula Scholarship; Avery Renaud, TCAPS Employee Scholarship; Beau LaTulip, Jerry and Carol Inman Scholarship; Ben McIntyre, TC West High Staff Scholarship; Blessing Ovie, Susan Ruth Pavelka Memorial Scholarship; Brendan Fowler, Camp Roy-El Scholarship; Brent Brisbois, Westwoods Community Scholarship; Cameron Proehl, TBAISD Career-Tech Center Tools of the Trade Scholarship; Caroline Grombala, Camp Roy-El Scholarship; Carson Kulawiak, Buckley Schools Marie Guyton Valedictorian Scholarship; Carson Peters, Scott Miller Memorial Scholarship; Cassandra Homan, Interlochen Women’s Club Scholarship; Charles Schmude, Jim Ooley Scholarship; Christian Boivin, TC West High Staff Scholarship; Chyenne Igunbor, Kenneth M. Koch Memorial Scholarship; Claire Bongiorno, Laura Ann Rennie Memorial Scholarship; Collin O’Brien, The Les and Anne Biederman Foundation Inc. Scholarship; Elijah Chung, The Les and Anne Biederman Foundation Inc. Scholarship; Elizabeth Courtright, Gene’s Auto Parts for the GT Academy Scholarship; Ellie Carlson, Menzel Memorial Scholarship and Tompkins Scholarship; Emily Dowdy, TC West High Staff Scholarship; Emily Swantek, The Les and Anne Biederman Foundation Inc. Scholarship; Emma Gerds, National Honor Society Scholarship; Emma Franke, Tompkins Scholarship; Erin O’Donnell, Traverse City Administrators’ Association Scholarship; Estelle Eichberger, Ernest B. Isaacsen Scholarship and Traverse City Track Club Scholarship; Ethan Roe, Drake Tester Memorial Scholarship; Ethan VanderRoest, John W. Rennie Memorial Scholarship; Ethan Slocum, The Les and Anne Biederman Foundation Inc. Scholarship; Everett Schubert, National Honor Society Scholarship; Finn Durbin, John W. Rennie Memorial Scholarship; Gabriel Banish, Ernest B. Isaacsen Scholarship; Gabriel Weaver, Ansorge Trojan Wrestling Scholarship.
