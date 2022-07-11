- These students were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University during spring 2022: Brandon Barker, of Benzonia; Taylor Beigle, of Petoskey; Jacob Southwell, from Mancelona; Lily VanBrocklin, from Traverse City; Mandy Whitscell, of Traverse City and Sarah Whitscell, from Traverse City.
- Paul Oh, of Traverse City, graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in English from Colorado College. The Class of 2022 commencement ceremony took place in May.
- These students graduated from Cedarville University after the spring 2022 term: Caleb Cheung, of Kingsley, computer science degree; Connor Cheung, of Kingsley, molecular biology; and Keziah Stockdale, of Frankfort, exercise science.
- Ian Rakunas, from Traverse City, made the spring 2022 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University. Rakunas is a voice performance major at the Ohio university.
- Northwest Education
- Services (North Ed) Early Childhood recently obtained an $80,000 Child Care Innovation Award from the Early Child-
- hood Investment Corporation.
- North Ed aims to use the funds to support individuals in the early child care industry with mentoring, employment and education placement and
- career navigation. Funds will also recruit, enroll and pay
- 30 individuals while they complete coursework to obtain their Child Development Associate (CDA) credentials. The project includes Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
- Elise Powis, of Traverse City, was named to the University of Alabama President’s List during the spring 2022 term.
- The University of Iowa named Madigan Zell, from
- Elk Rapids, to the dean’s list
- for the 2022 spring semester. Zell is a second year student majoring in English and creative writing.
- Anna Ward, of Traverse City, recently received a doctorate in integrated biology from the University of Iowa.
- Harbor Springs resident Hunter Gutt made the dean’s list during the spring 2022 term at the College of the Holy Cross.
- Mancelona resident Danielle Musselman recently graduated from the College of William and Mary with a juris doctor degree.
- Norwich University named Conrad Franke, of Traverse City, to the spring 2022 dean’s list.
- Madi Drew, from Traverse City, graduated with a B.A. in psychology from Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida.
- Traverse City resident Hannah Bradshaw was named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
- Dorothy Sirrine, from Traverse City, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
- Traverse City residents Chris Deneweth and Caroline Peacock made the spring 2022 dean’s list at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Deneweth is studying finance. Peacock graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
- These students graduated from Marquette University in May 2022: Ashley Watson, of Traverse City, master’s degree in nursing; and John Jurkas, of Suttons Bay, master’s degree/specialty certification in endodontics.
- Traverse City resident Isabel Nissley is on the spring 2022 dean’s list at Ohio University. She is a student in the Honors Tutorial College.
- Mary Jo Schrank, of Traverse City, and Kyle Zokas, from Interlochen, graduated from Ohio University after the spring 2022 term. Schrank received a master’s in health administration and Zokas obtained a B.S. in nursing.
- Sarah Pleva, of Cedar, and Ellie Visser, of Traverse City, made the dean’s list at Aurora University. Pleva is studying social work, and Visser is an exercise science major at the Illinois university.
- NMC Professional Communications class students collected funds to support 11 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan youth. Funds from the 2022 Big Little Hero Race will cover the cost of College for Kids classes for the student recipients.
- Shelby Simmonds, of Thompsonville, graduated from the University of Findlay. Simmonds received a master’s degree in occupational therapy. Simmonds was invited to the commencement ceremonies in early May.
- Traverse City native
- Fielding Schaefer earned academic distinction for the spring 2022 semester at Whitman College. Schaefer earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher on at least nine graded credits during the semester.
- The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awarded $110,000 earlier in 2022 to 10 local school districts for student scholarships: Benzie Central Schools, Buckley Community Schools, Elk Rapids Schools, Forest Area Community Schools, Frankfort Elberta Area Schools, Kalkaska Public Schools, Kingsley Area Schools, Leland Public School, Mancelona Public Schools and Suttons Bay Public Schools. These grants are from the foundation’s Wilfred and Joan Larson Endowment.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 25 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 5 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
featured
Education Newsmakers: 07/11/2022
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Northport Marina reopens after diesel spill
- Olivia Coolman named 2022-2023 National Cherry Queen
- Fireworks shows reshuffle for weather
- Audience airs grievances about Kingsley superintendent, school board
- Jumping for toy: Air Dogs take flight
- Changes ahead for Film Fest
- What’s new at Arnold Amusements
- Emily Wilbert hired as the new volleyball coach at Traverse City Central
- Troopers' tent taken in holiday weekend crime spike
- Cherry Fest volunteer: Danielle Pung
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.