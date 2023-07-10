- Grand Traverse Bay Area Michigan Education Association-Retired and TBA Credit Union awarded two $1,000 scholarships to recent high school graduates Sierra Brzezinski, Traverse City West Senior High School, and Evan Endres, Traverse City Central High School. Brzezinski was active in Key Club, National Honor Society, WSH Mental Health Summit and dance. She volunteered with the Salvation Army, Traverse Area District Library, humane society and the National Cherry Festival. She plans to study communicative sciences and disorders-speech language pathology at Michigan State University this fall. Endres was the low brass section leader in band and participated in MSU’s Spartan Youth Wind Symphony and the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association State Individual and Band competitions. He performed at the Wharton Center and Fairchild Theater and volunteered at Christ the King Church. Endres plans to major in music education at Western Michigan University.
- The University of Alabama named Evelyn Diller, of East Jordan, to the dean’s list and Elise Powis, of Traverse City, to the president’s list during the spring 2023 term.
- Christy Lynn Shank, from Indian River, made the spring 2023 president’s list at Campbellsville University in Kentucky.
- Traverse City resident Grace Hazelhoff was named to the spring 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi. Hazelhoff is a law studies major.
- Anne Miller, of Petoskey, is on the spring 2023 Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi. Miller is studying integrated marketing communications.
- These students obtained an undergraduate degree from Cedarville University after the spring 2023 semester: Lily VanBrocklin and Sarah Whitscell, both from Traverse City. Whitscell also made the spring 2023 dean’s honor list.
- The College of Charleston spring 2023 commencement included Traverse City residents Mary Margaret Sutherland and Ashley Edmondson. Sutherland graduated cum laude with a B.A. in English, and Edmondson obtained a B.S. in special education.
- Andrew Froese, from Traverse City, received a B.A. from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in April.
- Madelyn Bellmore, of Bellaire, made the honor roll during the spring 2023 term at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
- Four local chapters of P.E.O. awarded scholarships during senior award ceremonies. Gloria Stepanovich received $1,000 at Benzie Central High School, and Kinzee Stockdale received $1,000 at Frankfort High School. Stepanovich plans to study nursing at Grand Valley State University, while Stockdale aims to major in nursing at Cedarville University in Ohio.
- Dylan Davies, from Traverse City, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for the spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. Davies is studying business and management.
- The 2023 Ed and Irene Fleis Education Fund scholarship recipients are students from Leelanau County or with Leelanau lineage. A total of $91,200 was awarded this year. Mike Skipski, a 2017 Glen Lake High School graduate from Centerville Township, receives his fifth consecutive award. He is attending Indiana University’s School of Optometry.Other 2023 winners are: Flores Alexander, Northwestern Michigan College (in memory of Rita and Jim Cwengros); Laura Krueger and Lauren VanderWulp, Aquinas College; Elizabeth Evich, Ave Maria University; Ciara Glynn, Boston College; Drew Dezelski, Rachel Drews, Tyler Hund, Emma Korson and Aaron Lingaur, Central Michigan University; Camilla Foglesong, Columbia University; Katherine Hahnenberg, Cornell University; Hayden Holcomb, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; Madison and Kenney Leader, Evan and Ian MacNaughton and Kayla Nachazel, Ferris State University; Noah Abram, Grand Rapids Community College; Tayler Galla, Nathaniel Galla and Samantha Galla, Julianna and Joshua Groves, Zoe Korson, Kira and Ella Metcalf, Brett Peterson, Cade Peterson and Drew Peterson, Micah and McKenzie Reed, Ashton Roush and Caitlyn Sienkiewicz, Grand Valley State University; Abigail Wilson, Hope College; Hunter Acha, Kansas University; Abigail Pease, Kennesaw State University; Isaac Hahnenberg, Lansing Community College.
