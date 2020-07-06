- The following continues the list of Northwestern Michigan College students who graduated in the fall 2019 term or applied to graduate during spring or summer 2020:
Certificate of achievement — Shelly Moffit, Alexander Neihardt, Michael Pajonk, Hayley Pierson, Stephanie Quick, Danielle Rodgers, Kathryn Rogers, Lisa Rowland, Randi Schaub, Madison Sharpe, William Stahl, Bryce Stowell, Tyler Stubbs, Bailey Turnwald, Kyle Werly and David Young.
Bachelor of Science in Maritime Technology — Deck Officer — Abigail Arends, Carrie Beduhn, Brett Clarke Jr., Justin Douthat, Edward Duwel, Andrew Flynn, Jacob Krug, Nicholas Lincoln, Courtney Luce, Samuel Mackie, Mark McEldowney, Ethan Mills, Gabriel Nowak, Thomas O’Brien, Christopher Pilkington, Thomas Rasmussen, Colton Reeves, Daniel Roose, Nico Simone, Athena Thomas, Heidi Wager and Nicholas Zilincik.
B.S. in Maritime Technology — Engineering Officer — Chris Campsmith, Hayden Canty, Kory Cole, Jacob Dalton, Nicholas Farese, Kyle Fuerst, Christopher Lewis, Edward Lulko, Luke Means, Jared Roest, Tyler Schultz, Stephen Sedlacek, Tyler Stubbs, Brenden Trobough, Sabrina Wiater, Samuel Yaroslaski, David Young and David Zolinski.
B.S. in Maritime Technology — Marine Technology — Clayton Harbin, Chad Huff and Jack Jamieson.
B.S. in Maritime Technology — Power Systems — Charles Jankowski and Alvern Lock.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized recent Kingsley High School graduate Sidny Hessem during the week of April 27.
- Hessem was a member of National Honor Society and Volunteer Club. She participated in varsity volleyball, basketball, track and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Her honors include All-State Academic, All-State, All-Conference, All-Region for track; All-Conference and All-Region Dream Team for volleyball; Spanish I Student of the Year; Geometry Student of the Year and a marching band section leader award. Hessem maintained a 3.80 GPA and plans to study architecture and run track and field at the University of Detroit Mercy.
- Cherryland Electric Cooperative awarded a $4,000 scholarship to recent high school graduates Abigail Brower, Traverse City Christian High School; Tanner McLean, Elk Rapids High School, and Garrison Waugh, Elk Rapids High School. They were selected based on academics, community involvement and extracurricular activities. Adult cooperative members Madison Hertel, of Traverse City, and Jake Taber, of Thompsonville, each received a $1,000 scholarship. Their awards were based on community involvement and need.
- Cedarville University honored the following 2020 graduates during a recent online celebration:Erin Johnson, of Traverse City, obtained a B.A. in early childhood education; Bethany Priest, from Mancelona, earned her B.A. in communication; and Zachary Tanner, of Kalkaska, received a B.A. in marketing.
- Information Technology at TBAISD Career-Tech Center is one of 10 public school programs in Michigan to receive an Education Excellence award and a $2,500 grant from the SET SEG Foundation with the Michigan Association of School Boards.
