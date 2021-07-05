- These Traverse City Central High School students received a Breaking Traditions 2021 Certificate of Recognition from the Michigan Department of Education:Isobel Bowker, student in the Manufacturing Technology Academy Program at Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Career-Tech Center.
- Elyse Wejrowski, student in the Welding and Fabrication Program at TBAISD Career-Tech Center.
- Sarah Moon, of Charlevoix, recently earned a biology/PA degree from Trine University in Indiana.
- Lawrence Technological University named the following students to the dean’s honor roll during the spring term:Addie Nagel, of Ellsworth; Samuel DeKuiper, of Grawn; and Dirk Phelps, Shelby Ray, Tyler Revett and Spencer Schulte — all of Traverse City.
- Alvin Grant, of Suttons
- Bay, is included on the dean’s list for the spring 2021 term at Lake Superior State University. Grant, a mechanical engineering major, is the son of Michelle and Jeff Grant.
- These students received college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards:Henry D. Huschke, Traverse City Central High School, earns a University of Chicago scholarship; and Benjamin Vanderheide, Elk Rapids High School, obtains a Michigan Technological University award.
- Austin Peay State University recognizes Jamie Roloff, from Manistee, on the spring 2021 dean’s list.
- Garrison Waugh, of Williamsburg, made the dean’s list during the spring semester at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
- Maxwell Ammerman, of Traverse City, recently graduated with a B.A. in peace and conflict studies from DePauw University in Indiana.
- Joshua Straub, from Traverse City, made the spring 2021 dean’s list at DePauw University.
- Ian Rakunas, of Traverse City, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Baldwin
- Wallace University in Ohio. Rakunas is studying voice
- performance.
- Rachel Emery, of Kaleva, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the College of St. Scholastica in Minnesota.
- University of Michigan Club of Grand Traverse awarded nine undergraduate scholarships to students in the five-county area for the 2020-21 year. The recipients:Victoria Cobb, Benzie High School, 2021; Connor McLaren, Benzie High School, 2020; Alex Thayer, Frankfort High School, 2018; Emma Baird, Traverse City Central High School, 2020; Madelyn Johnson, Traverse City West Senior High School, 2021; Coleman Simon, TC West, 2021; Alexandria DeVol, Kalkaska High School, 2021; Lillian Kinker, Northport Public Schools, 2018; and Helene Mitchell, Leland Public Schools, 2020.
- Mathematics instructor Steve Drake is the first NMC instructor to achieve 50 years
- in the classroom. He began teaching in Traverse City in 1971. Students selected him twice for the NMC Imogene
- Wise Faculty Excellence
- Award. Drake worked with Michigan Technological University and others to create transfer options for NMC students and taught at Ferris State University through the NMC University Center.
- Hannah Bradshaw, of
- Traverse City, was named
- to the Plymouth State University president’s list during
- the spring 2021 term. She is
- an exercise and sport physiology major at the New Hamp-
- shire school.
- These Alpena Community College students made the spring 2021 dean’s list:Erik King, of Kingsley; Joshua Bancroft, Michael Laracey and Jared Peplinski — all of Traverse City
- Robert Newling, of
- Grawn, received a master’s degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
- The following students recently earned degrees from the University of Vermont:Joshua Bonifacio, of Traverse City; Erin Joseph, of Empire; Ella Wegman-Lawless, of Lake Leelanau; and Madeline Zimmerman, of Traverse City.
- The University of Vermont named Joshua Bonifacio, of Traverse City, and Mary Roth, of Cedar, to the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring term.
- Andrew Walsh, of Grayling, received the Gates Scholarship, which goes to 300 high school students annually. The award covers the cost of his University of Michigan education. He starts in the fall with a major in biopsychology, cognition and neuroscience.
- Karen Fackler, of Charlevoix, and Trevor Giallombardo, of Petoskey, graduated from Ohio University after the spring 2021 term. Fackler received a B.S. in nursing, and Giallombardo earned a B.S. in biological sciences.
- St. Mary’s College named Hunter Kehoe and Meagan Schleifer, both of Traverse City, to the dean’s list during the spring 2021 semester.
- Ohio University announced the following students qualified for the spring dean’s list:Shannon Cole, of Manistee; Tiffany Golovich, of Charlevoix; and Isabel Nissley, of Traverse City.
Education Newsmakers: 07/05/2021
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
