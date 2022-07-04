- The Glen Lake Woman’s Club awarded $20,000 in college scholarships in 2022. Six awards went to graduating Glen Lake High School students who will attend Northwestern Michigan College and four students received second-year scholarships after completing their first year at NMC.The $2,000 Janice F. Freeman Memorial scholarship went to Ava Plamondon. She was an active member of the club and chaired the scholarship committee for 14 years. The $2,000 Jeanine Wessinger Dean award went to Dylan Jones.
- Graduating senior awards include $2,000 scholarships to Kohl Beechraft, Haden Shorter, Billy Rosa and Sophia Izatt. The $2,000 second-year funds were awarded to Elizabeth Brown, Casper Volas, Dylan Lopez and Tarah Connell.
- DKG Phi Chapter recently presented its awards for 2021-22: Beth Bynum and Barbara Kennison were recognized for their selection to the DKG International Online Art Gallery, and Tiffany Sutter for completing a doctorate degree.Five-year membership anniversary pins went to Sharon Jennings, Barbara Kennison, Kathy Meyer-Looze, Marie Schueller and Connie Wood; 10-year membership to Beth Bynum; 15-year membership to Vickie Keegstra; 45-year membership to Jan Updike; and 55-year membership to Ruth Knitz.
- The Chapter Woman of Distinction Award went to Penny Hubbell and the Lifetime Service Award to Kathy Muench.
- Northwestern Michigan College recognized these employees during the 2021-22 academic year: Betsy Boris, Imogene Wise Faculty Excellence Award; Lindsey Dickinson, Staff Excellence Award; Cary Godwin, Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award; and the T/S State of Michigan-Great Lakes Maritime Academy team, Team Excellence Award.
- Denielle Bohland, of Interlochen, and Kari Nothstine, of Traverse City, earned degrees from Graceland University after the spring 2022 term.
- Northwest Education Services Career-Tech Teacher Academy and Early Education students completed the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Coaches Advancement Program: Lorelai Albertson, Mesick High School; Kaylee Carson, Mesick High School; Kaelyn Dunham, St. Mary School-Lake Leelanau; Emily Grant, St. Mary School-Lake Leelanau; Kayla Greene, Mesick High School; Jillian Hillier, Mesick High School; Joey Hornback, Mesick High School; Lucia Izaguirre, Traverse City Central High School; Megan Manley, Mesick High School; Avery Mayer, Kingsley High School; Seth Maynard, Mesick High School; Emma Moser, Mancelona High School; Ben Parrish, Mesick High School; Katelynn Sexton, Mesick High School; Ashtyn Simerson, Mesick High School and Logan Wienclaw, Mesick High School.
- The following students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement ceremonies in May 2022: Kaixin Wang, of Traverse City, with a B.A. in psychological studies; Keagan Thomas, of Manistee, with a B.S. in mechanical engineering; and William Brown, of Traverse City, with a Certificate of Graduate Study in global and environmental public health.
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission announced 424 awards for Michigan students who completed 50-400 hours of volunteering during high school, including Charlotte Kearns, from Interlochen Arts Academy. Kearns received a Youth Spirit of Hope award.
- These students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2022 term at Lawrence Technological University: Addie Nagel, a biomedical engineering major from Ellsworth; Samuel DeKuiper, a mechanical engineering student from Grawn; Marshall Meyer, an architecture major from Mancelona; Shelby Ray, an architecture student from Traverse City; Tyler Revett, an electrical engineering major from Traverse City and Zachary Van Nes, an audio engineering technology student from Traverse City.
- Bismarck State College announces the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester. Bradley Boyer, of Boyne City, and Tyler McGarvey, from Gaylord, both achieved a 4.0 GPA that semester.
- William Myers, of Bellaire, received a B.S. degree in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama. He graduated during the spring 2022 commencement in May.
- Connor Cheung, of Kingsley, and Keziah Stockdale, of Frankfort, were named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University during the spring 2022 semester.
Education Newsmakers: 07/04/2022
