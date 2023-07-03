- These Alma College students were on the winter 2023 dean’s list: George Abner, of Traverse City; Elise Bacon, of Petoskey; Phillip Banner, of Boyne City; Jason Beaudoin, of Petoskey; Justin Boughner, of Gaylord; Morgan Brandau, of Cheboygan; Kianna Carpenter, of Traverse City; Jake Claflin, of Charlevoix; Darcy Daenzer, of Traverse City; Jacob Dean, of Boyne City; Cody Deisler, of Empire; Grace Fosmore, of Maple City; Evelyn Garver, of Harbor Springs; Athelia Gray, of Lake Ann; Dalron Gray, of Manistee; Aden Gurden, of Cadillac; Christina Harbin, of Gaylord; Megan Hope, of Boyne Falls; Elijah Jackson, of Grayling; Cassandra Johnson, of Kingsley; Ty Kennard, of Harbor Springs; Juliann Kirk, of Grawn; Justin Kissling, of Manistee; Paige Kohler, of Northport; Starr Koon, of Manistee; Corbin Lantzer, of Kalkaska; Clifton Maginity, of Boyne City; Will Maginity, of Boyne City; Rebecca Marolf, of Williamsburg; Madelaine McShannock, of Harbor Springs; Madison Neu, of Traverse City; Emily Perkins, of Fife Lake; Liathano Ramirez, of Copemish; Jayden Rawlin, of Traverse City; Anna Richards, of East Jordan; Natalie Schmit, of Levering; Samuel Sircely, of Gaylord; Connor Slaggert, of Traverse City; Ty Slater, of Alanson; Lenna Smith, of Charlevoix; Odin Soffredine, of Grawn; Blake Swiger, of Cadillac; Andrea Taghon, of Honor; Abigale Thorsen, of Mancelona; Grant Wiliford, of Traverse City; and Jack Yodzevicis, of Gaylord.
- The University of Kentucky’s spring 2023 dean’s list features these students:Lauren Keeney, of Traverse City; and Sydney and Zack Yeomans, of Cedar. Yeomans also received the Carolyn S. Bunyan Scholarship from the university’s Department of Mathematics.
- Vanderbilt University named Jaeger Griswold to the dean’s list. Griswold is a sophomore political science and human and organizational development major. His parents, Mark and Roberta Griswold, are from Central Lake.
- Traverse City students Katherine Hopkins, Gwyneth Passinault, Kayli Revett and Lyndsay Sheeran made the spring 2023 dean’s list at Saint Mary’s College in Indiana.
- Traverse City student Carson Price is on the spring 2023 dean’s list at Wabash College in Indiana.
- William Christopher White, of Traverse City, is on the spring 2023 dean’s list at Iowa State University. He is a second-year civil engineering student.
- Anna Breederland, of Traverse City, is on the spring 2023 dean’s list at Union University in Tennessee.
- Suttons Bay resident Amanda Herman was named to the dean’s list during the spring 2023 term at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Herman graduated from Glen Lake High School.
- Haley McVannel, from Johannesburg, graduated in May with a degree in kinesiology from James Madison University in Virginia.
- The University of Wisconsin-Madison recognized these students on its dean’s list during the spring 2023 term: Hailey Wangard-Siles, of Traverse City, and Garrison Waugh, of Williamsburg. Both students are in the College of Letters and Science.
- The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced recipients of college-sponsored awards. Blake T. O’Connor, of Glen Lake Community Schools, receives the National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship. He aims to study mechanical engineering.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these students during the week of June 7:
Bethany Schutte, a 2023 graduate Traverse City West Senior High School, is a member of the National Honor Society. She participated in varsity track, volleyball and basketball. She received the AP Scholar Award and a Science Department Award for Outstanding Student. She graduated summa cum laude for maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Schutte plans to major in biochemistry/pre-medical studies at Montana State University Honors College. She continues to work to obtain an EMT license.
Alexander Alvarado, a 2023 Traverse City West Senior High School graduate, is also a member of National Honor Society. He participated in Alpine Ski Team (four years) and varsity tennis.
He received a Varsity Athletic Award (five times) and school honor roll placement (four times). Alvarado maintains a 3.95 GPA and plans to pursue engineering or architecture at the University of Michigan.
- The Michigan State Police’s 143rd Trooper Recruit School graduates include Kaitlin Harrington, from Mancelona, who is assigned to the Tri-City Post; Jacques Henning, of Petoskey, assigned to the Gaylord Post; Joshua Rybinski, of Pellston, assigned to the Gaylord Post; Kelley Stark, of Alpena, assigned to the Alpena Post; and Kegan Comps, of Cheboygan, assigned to the St. Ignace Post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.