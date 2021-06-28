- The following Traverse City East Middle School students earned Michigan Interscholastic Press Association Awards for work at the EMS Press:
Wren Walker, first place for Human Interest Feature; Lucy Bongiorno, first for Bylined Opinion Article; EMS Press staff, first for staff editorial; Aubrie Friday, first for News-Feature Photograph; Bridget Belden, first and second in Online Follow-Up News Coverage; Bridget Belden, second for Diversity Coverage; Bridget Belden, second for Environmental, Health or Science; Abigail Houghton, second for News Brief; Abigail Houghton, third in Personal Narrative; Lucy Bongiorno and Riley Scollard, third for Review; Riley Scollard, third in Sports Feature Story; Abigail Houghton, third in Online Breaking News Coverage; Bridget Belden, honorable mention for Personal Narrative; Bridget Belden, CJ Enoksen and Thayer Yang, honorable mention for Multimedia Story Package; Lucy Bongiorno, honorable mention in News Story; Riley Scollard, honorable mention for Review; Bridget Belden, honorable mention for two Informative Feature articles; Bridget Belden, honorable mention for Bylined Opinion Article; Abigail Houghton, honorable mention for Human Interest Feature and News Story; and Bridget Belden, honorable mention in Online Breaking News Coverage.
- These East Middle School students earned MIPA Awards for their work at Flashback:
Annie Goldkuhle, first in Sports Action Photo; Alexis Ball, Maddy Garrett and Staff, second for Theme Development; Alexis Ball, Maddy Garrett and Staff, second for their Division Page; Alexis Ball, Maddy Garrett and Annie Goldkuhle, second for Opening and Closing; Alexis Ball and Maddy Garrett, second for Endsheet; Alexis Ball and Maddy Garrett, second for Cover; Flashback, Limitless Staff, second place for Feature Presentation; Olivia Lemke, second for Academic Photo; Alexis Ball, second for Portrait or Personality Photo; Molly Wertenberger, second for Sports Feature Photo; Staff, second place for Sports Spread; Annabelle Lancaster, third and honorable mention for School Spirit Photo; Mia Tursman, third in Club or Performance Photo; Cady Madion, third in Academic Photo; Audrey Williams, third for Portrait or Personality Photo; Staff, third for Organization Spread and Student Life Spread; Marin Wade, Devin Pryde and Alexis Ball, third for Academic Spread; Staff, honorable mention for Club or Performance Photo; Molly Wertenberger, honorable mention for Sports Action Photo; Staff, two honorable mentions for People Spread; and Staff, honorable mention for Organization Spread, Student Life Spread, Sports Spread and Academic Spread.
- These East Middle School students earned MIPA Awards for work at the EMS Press:
Tayla Capser, first place as Field Reporter and Anchor; Staff, first for Studio Newscast; Zachary Chaussee, first for Informative Feature; Zachary Chaussee and Cameron Biddinger, first for Personality Profile Feature and first for Localized News Analysis; Annie Goldkuhle, first for Humor; Annie Goldkuhle and McKeiley Buron, first for Sports News Story or Package; Ethan Rademacher and McKeiley Buron, first for Human Interest Feature; Emma Dykstra and Tayla Capser, first for News Story or Package; Thayer Yang and C.J. Enoksen, first for Diversity Coverage; Emma VanWagoner, Brady Fiebing and Tayla Capser, first in Environmental, Health or Science; Staff, second for Remote Newscast; Zachary Chaussee, second for Animated Opener; Zachary Chaussee and Soren LaCourse, second in Localized News Analysis; Annie Goldkuhle, second as Field Reporter; Annie Goldkuhle and Caleb Keller, second for Sports News Story or Package; Ethan Rademacher and Geordie Richmond, second for Informative Feature; Riley Scollard and Lucy Bongiorno, second for Personality Profile Feature; Nathaniel Powers and Geordie Richmond, second for Human Interest Feature; Spencer Stallman and Eli Richardson, second in Environmental, Health and Science; and Lucy Bongiorno and Riley Scollard, honorable mention for Audio Interview.
- The Glen Lake Woman’s Club recently awarded college scholarships to recent high school graduates.
Two $2,000 Janice F. Freeman Memorial scholarships go to Elizabeth Brown and Joshua Ryan Glass. The $2,000 Jeanine Wessinger Dean scholarship was awarded to Robbin Moore.
Other awards include $1,500 scholarships to Isaac Flask and Bastian Sanborn; $1,000 scholarships to Casper Volas and Tarah Connell; a $500 Nancy Wright Memorial scholarship to Amanda Herman; and $500 scholarships to MaryJane Matta, Ella Lombardi, Dylan Lopez and Andrew Nadlicki.
Second-year scholarships in memory of Janice F. Freeman are given to 2020 Glen Lake High School graduates Sara Baarstad, Morgan Zywicki, Nathan Szarapski, Delaney Jackson and Aleycia Campbell. These amount to $1,000.
