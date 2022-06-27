- The following continues the list of students named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Northwestern Michigan College:
Leelanau County — Logan Adams, Kelsey Bailey, Emma Bardenhagen, Hannah Barth, Steven Bolger, Greyson Booth, Elizabeth Brown, Lillian Brown, Jacob Bruesch, Cody Campbell, Greyson Carlson, Tarah Connell, Morgan Craker, Sophia Dakoske, Hannah Dashner, Brooke Duffiney, Abigail Eickenroth, Carolyn Fairchild, Samantha Fewins, Marah Finnegan, Jennifer Finnegan Pool, Brendon Grant, Samuel Grant, Brian Grossnickle, Hazel Heilman, Amanda Herman, Alyssa Hlavka, Carley Hooper, Claire Hornkohl, Owen Irvine, Delaney Jackson, Grace Keilty, Lindsey Korson, Lane LaCross, Timothy LeVeque, William Lewellen, Allyson Licht, Jacob Lindstrom, Kaitlyn Lint, Dylan Lopez, Jessica Loucks, Mary MacDonald, Timothy Madison, Nash Marion, Annie Miller, Nicholas Pandolfi, Alexia Petoskey, Alexander Raptis, Alec Rice, Laura Romanowski, Bastian Sanborn, Nathan Smith, Deborah St. Croix, Molly Steck, Eric Steffens, Austin Tarsa, Hans Teichman, Madison Trumbull, Matthew Wesling and Drew Wurm.
- These students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont: Molly Myers, a geography major from Bellaire, and Mary Roth, a forestry major from Cedar.
- Rori Richardson, of Williamsburg, recently graduated from Benedictine College in Kansas with degrees in biology and Spanish.
- Cecelia Denton, of Maple City, made the Northland College dean’s list during the winter 2022 term. Denton is a sophomore at the Wisconsin school.
- Traverse City native MacLean Diver appears on the spring 2022 dean’s list at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania. Diver is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
- Northwestern Michigan College student Amber Marsh is one of 15 Phi Theta Kappa members selected as a 2022 Guistwhite Scholar. She will receive a $5,000 scholarship for her baccalaureate studies. Marsh, of Kalkaska, is studying business administration. She helped launch a mentoring program between NMC students and Blair Elementary School fifth-graders and represented NMC students on a committee that created NMC Next, the college’s strategic plan.
- The 2022 Ed and Irene Fleis Education Fund scholarship winners are Sarah Pleva, an Aurora University student; Flores Alexander, Northwestern Michigan College (in memory of Rita and Jim Cwengros); Hugh Periard, Albion College; Joshua Grove, Alma College; Emily and Renee Grant and Marie Krueger, Aquinas College; Elizabeth Evich and Joseph Hahnenberg, Ave Maria University; Isaac Hahnenberg, Benedictine College; Mkenzi Bowens, Tyler Hund, Emma Korson, McKenzie Watkoski and Autumn and Morgan Zywicki, Central Michigan University; Jenna Gale, Coastal Carolina University; Therese Apuzzo, County College of Morris; Marissa Kohler, Madison Leader and Abigail Weber, Ferris State University; Jacob Christenson, Grand Rapids Community College; Emily Albu, Fisher Alonzi Fischer, Nathanial and Samantha Galla, Mateo Gokey, Ann-Marie Kabat, Zoe Korson, Austin Mazur and Brett and Cade Peterson, Grand Valley State University; Krystina John, Harvard University Extension; Abigail Wilson, Hope College; Michael Skipski, Jakob Bardenhagen, Roger Jr. and Tessa Steup, Indiana University; Hannah Elenbaas, Indiana Wesleyan University; Tyler Buchholz, Michigan Technological University; Katrina Beaton, Lillian Brown, Joshua Dewey, Mayzie Dingman, Christina Druskovich, Jessica Fleis, Melanie Renberg and Emily Wilson, Michigan State University; Benjamin O’Connor, Northern Arizona University; Ruby Bardenhagen, Julianna Groves, Jacob Pleva, Bastian Sanborn and Violeta Serrano, Northwestern Michigan College; Christopher Apuzzo, Rowan University; Casandra and Cozy Apuzzo, Rutgers University; Cecelia Schaub, Savannah College; Anastasia Evich, Thomas Aquinas College in California; Laura and Matthew Durocher, Lindsey Fleis, Gretel Fogelsong, George and Madison Grosvenor, Montanna Windham and Courtney Yaple, University of Michigan; Clara Hund, Ashton Roush and Zack Yeomans, undecided; Tristan Britton-Harr, University of Florida; Laurel Sutherland, University of Wisconsin Madison; Sydney Yeomans, University of Kentucky; Jessica Lee, Wayne State Medical School; and Isabella Gave, Western Michigan University.
