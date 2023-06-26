- MacLean Diver, a business administration student from Traverse City, made the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania. Diver also was named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators. He was a member of the men’s ice hockey team.
- Leif Mohrman, of Cedar, was honored on the Lewis University dean’s list during the spring 2023 term. Mohrman is pursuing elected studies at the Illinois school.
- Maya Musgrave, from Frankfort, made the spring 2023 dean’s list at DePauw University in Indiana.
- Glen Lake Woman’s Club recently presented scholarships to students who recently graduated from Glen Lake High School and plan to attend Northwestern Michigan College as well as students who completed one year of college.
The 2023 recipients include: Ava Plamondon and Hayden Shorter (NMC students) along with Hazel Heilman, Riley Truog and Ethan Novak (recent high school graduates).
Additionally, the $3,000 Janice F. Freeman Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Maggie Stewart and the $3,000 Jeanine Wessinger Dean Honorary Scholarship went to Kaci Kilsinski.
- The following students received a 2023-24 Michigan Retailers Association Legacy Scholarship from the Michigan Retailers Foundation:Max McCumber, of Cadillac, studies architecture at the University of Michigan; and Molly Ritchie, from Traverse City, is a nursing student at Hope College.
- These 2023 Glen Lake High School graduates received awards through the Glen Lake Community Schools Senior Scholarship Program: Kennedy Leader, $500, Bates/Carson Scholarship; Grace Diotte, Emma Griffith, Hazel Heilman, Kennedy Leader, Riley Loeffler, Olivia Mikowski, Lily Noonan, Ivy Schut and Ethan Steffke, $1,000, Cedar Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Sean Galla and Lily Noonan, $500, Cedar/Maple City Lions Club Scholarship; Olivia Mikowski, $500 Cedar/Maple City Lions Club Trades Scholarship; Emma DePuy, $500 Chief John R. DePuy Scholarship; Amelia Kish, $1,000, Dr. Alonzo Norconk Memorial Scholarship; Ruby Hogan, $1,000, Dr. Matthew A. and Barbara A. Houghton Medical Scholarship; Andrew Dezelski, Grace Diotte, Sean Galla and Kennedy Leader, $1,200, Ed & Irene Fleis Education Fund Scholarship; Lily Noonan and Shea Staley, $500, Ella Noonan Scholarship; Andrew Dezelski, Grace Diotte, Amelia Kish, Gemma Lerchen and Taylor Semple, $500, Empire Lions Club Scholarship; Emma DePuy, Andrew Dezelski, Emma Griffith, Riley Loeffler and Ethan Steffke, $2,000, Glen Arbor Women’s Club Scholarship; Joey Schwindt, $2,500, Glen Arbor Women’s Club Scholarship; Madelyn Bradford, Ruby Hogan and Gemma Lerchen, $1,000, Glen Lake Chili Cook-Off Scholarship; Emma Griffith and Riley Loeffler, $500, Glen Lake Chili Cook-Off Scholarship; Madelyn Bradford, $500, Glen Lake Federation of Teachers Scholarship; Riley Truog, $500, Glen Lake Parent-Teacher Organization Scholarship; Riley Loeffler and Camille Moss, $1,000, J&C Science and Engineering Scholarship; Fitzgerald Seymour, $700, Jack Rader/Tom Schmidt/Jacky Wilcox Memorial Scholarship; Isaac Bancroft, $700, James V. Dorsey Memorial Scholarship; Riley Truog, $400, Jean Dean Memorial Scholarship; Noah Lamb, $500, John Schlosser Memorial Scholarship; Riley Loeffler, $3,500, Kenneth and Mary Lou Hughes Memorial Scholarship; Emma Griffith and Joey Schwindt, $1,500, Laker Heart Scholarship (Glen Lake Foundation); Ivy Schut, $2,000, Leelanau County Prospectors Club Scholarship; Luke Hazelton, Ruby Hogan and Ethan Steffke, $1,000, Logan McDonough Memorial Scholarship; Ivy Schut and Riley Truog, $500, Matthew R. Pleva Memorial Scholarship; Luke Hazelton, $500, Max Miller Scholarship; Ethan Novak, $650, Melissa Dempsey Memorial Scholarship; Emma DePuy, Sean Galla, Olivia Mikowski and Blake O’Connor, $500, Mike DePuy Memorial Scholarship; Avery Redmond and Joey Schwindt, NMC Commitment Scholarship; Tucker Brown, Taylor Semple and Shea Staley, $1,000, Norman and Mary Welch Memorial Scholarship; Blake O’Connor and Noah Lamb, $2,000, Pauline Pardee Baccalaureate Degree Scholarship; Isaac Bancroft, Madelyn Bradford, Chloe Crick and Riley Truog, $1,000, Pauline Pardee Technical Education Scholarship; Tucker Brown, $1,000, Roy Taghon Memorial Scholarship; Robert Ihme, $1,000, Sarah Dunn Johnson Memorial Scholarship; Ethan Novak, $500, State Savings Bank Scholarship; Ethan Novak, $750, TBA Credit Union Scholarship; Gemma Lerchen, Camille Moss, Blake O’Connor, Ivy Schut and Ethan Steffke, $1,000, Tommy Reay Good Friend Scholarship; and Joey Schwindt, $1,000, True Laker Scholarship.
