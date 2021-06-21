- Riley Jean Fedewa, of Traverse City, was named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Roll.
- Anne Rose Miller, of Petoskey, made the spring 2021 dean’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi.
- Southern New Hampshire University named the following students to the winter 2021 president’s list:Samantha Oyer, of Mancelona; Lindsay Kline, of Gaylord; Andrea Serveny, of Gaylord; Emily Bennetts, of Kingsley; Bradley Byard, of Levering; Megan Hawver, of Cheboygan; Abigail Saffron, of Manistee; Hannah Curtiss, of Manistee; Dylan Harrington, of Cadillac; Mahalabelle Gigous, of Frankfort; Joshua Kevwitch, of Traverse City; Nathan Schlund, of Traverse City; and Jennifer Houtman, of Kalkaska
- Traverse City Central High School junior Lauren May received a perfect score of 1600 on the SAT, a college proficiency test. May is part of the high school’s SCI-MA-TECH program, cross-country and track teams, the wind ensemble (flute player), National Honor Society and Students for Environmental Advocacy Club.
- Sarah Chouinard, of Traverse City, made the spring 2021 dean’s list at St. Norbert College in Wisconsin.
- Zachary VanCompernolle, of Williamsburg, earned dean’s list recognition during the spring 2021 term. He is a marketing major at Trine University in Indiana.
- Justin Raymond, of Rapid City, made the president’s list during the spring 2021 term at Trine University. Raymond is a biology major.
- Rowan Love, of Traverse City, made the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Findlay in Ohio. Love recently received a bachelor’s degree in equestrian management and an associate degree in equestrian studies.
- Coral Brantly, of Petoskey, received a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Harding University in Arkansas. Brantly also made the dean’s list in the spring 2021 term.
- Madelyn Reece, of East Jordan, was recently selected as the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition in Michigan’s First District. Reece entered her piece “Night and Day,” which will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel at the U.S. Capitol.
- The Ed & Irene Fleis Education Fund announces 65 scholarship recipients for 2021. Each student possesses lineal connection to Leelanau County and receives $1,100 toward college, university or trade school. The Cedar-Maple City Lions Club selected these winners:Renee Grant, Laura and Marie Krueger, Aquinas College; Elizabeth Evich and Joseph Hahnenberg, Ave Maria University; Mkenzi Bowens and Mariah Russell, Central Michigan University; Therese Apuzzo (in memory of Jim and Rita Cwengros), County College of Morris; Kyle Nieman, Eastern Michigan University; Carrie Dunklow, Adam Kabat, Emily Send and Abigail Weber, Ferris State University; Emily Bizon, Grand Rapids Community College; Madison and Noelle Alonzi, LeighAnn Endres, Kody, Nathaniel and Samantha Galla, Anne-Marie Kabat, Austin Mazur, Damon Nelson and Shannon Popp, Grand Valley State University; Michael Skipski, Roger and Tessa Steup, Indiana University; Hannah Elenbaas, Indiana Wesleyan University; Charles MacDonald, Industrial Arts Institute; Riley Enrietto, Ivy Tech; Natalie Pease, Kennesaw State University; Killian Czerniak, Lake Superior State University; Katrina Beaton, Joshua and Jacob Dewey, Mayzie Dingman and Kylie Galla, Michigan State University; Benjamin O’Connor, Northern Arizona University; Genevieve Bramer and Olivia Jackson, Northern Michigan University; Emma Bardenhagen, Meredith Barnes, Kaylnn Britten, Laura Durocher, Kyle Korson, Dylan Lopez, Nathan Mustard and Olivia Wurm, Northwestern Michigan College; Christopher Belanger, Pontifical College Josephinum; Cassandra Apuzzo, Rutgers University; Cecelia Schaub, Savannah College of Arts and Design; Anastasia Evich, Thomas Aquinas College; Andrea Newman, undecided; Eric Connolly, University of Illinois-Springfield; Sydney Yeomans, University of Kentucky; Carter Lee, Madeleine Bredin, Roger Crimmins, Matthew Durocher, Chiara Gerding, Lillian Kinker and Mackenzie Steele, University of Michigan; Cameron Tarsa, University of Northwestern Ohio; Derrick Pearson, Valdosta State University; and Jessica Lee, Wayne State University.
- These students were named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University during the spring 2021 term:
- Taylor Beigle, of Petoskey; Connor Cheung, of Kingsley; and Rylie Woodall, of Boyne City.
- John Minier, from Johannesburg, graduated from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts in industrial and innovative design.
- Cora Kangas, of Interlochen, received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Alabama.
- Samuel Martina, of Rapid City, received a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Alabama.
Education Newsmakers: 06/21/2021
