- Petoskey resident Aden Newman was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy. Newman completed Marion Military Institute’s one-year Service Academy Program in May and plans to transfer to the naval academy this summer.
- Nazareth College announces Madeleine Guernsey, from Cadillac, made the spring 2023 dean’s list.
- These students earned academic honors during the spring 2023 term at Benedictine College in Kansas:Sophia Campillo, of Maple City; Luke Biggar, Sarah David, Gabriel Maday, Mary Mawby, Christina Marie Piche — all of Traverse City.
- Hannah Anderson, from Suttons Bay, recently graduated with a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
- Ball State University architecture major Asher Lafferty-McGill, of Frankfort, was awarded a $1,000 Study Abroad Grant from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Lafferty-McGill is one of 125 students in the nation to obtain this award.
- Buckley resident Margaret McHugh graduated in May from Cedar Crest College in Pennsylvania.
- The University of Michigan Club of Grand Traverse awarded nine undergraduate scholarships to these area students for the 2023-24 academic year:Cameron Golden, a 2023 Bellaire High School graduate; Reagann Merchant, a 2023 Elk Rapids High School graduate; Victoria Cobb, a 2021 Benzie High School graduate; Connor McLaren, a 2020 Benzie High School graduate; Emma Baird, a 2020 Traverse City Central High School graduate; Cheyenne Igunbor, a 2021 TC Central High School graduate; George Parvel, a 2022 TC Central High School graduate; Flora Mitchell, a 2023 Leland High School graduate and Laila Vang, a 2022 Suttons Bay High School graduate.
- Alpena Community College recognized these students on
its spring 2023 dean's list:True Beeman, of Grawn; Coral Bott
- and Brandon Weber, both from Kingsley, and Aidan Shier, of Rapid City.
- The Michigan Education Association announces the recipients of the 2023 MEA Scholarship. Mailey Hamilton, from East Jordan High School, and Max McCumber, from Cadillac High School, each will receive $1,400 toward their college enrollment this fall.
- The following students were named to the winter 2023 dean’s list at West Shore Community College:Sydney M. Bentley, William E. Bradford, Ryan J. Petrosky, Jaimey M. Ferguson, Taylor M. Merrill and Abigail H. Pruyne — all from Bear Lake; Elizabeth Dufresne and Kyle W. Husk — both from Kaleva; Jane A. Amstutz, Kristina Bajtka, Brenden M. Brady, Scott A. Channells, McKenna G. Connell, Chelsea Froncek, Madison M. Gutowski, Jessica N. Holland, Anna M. Huizinga, Robert C. Laurain, Alan J. Patterson, Austin W. Pefley, Lola M. Piper, Julie K. Richards, Evan J. Scarlata, Nora E. Winter, Jenasie Woebbeking, Trent J. Beaudrie, Evan Dalke, Destiny F. Dulaney, Ryan M. Harwell, Luke A. Kooy, Julia K. Lapp, Melinda M. McGrady, Alexzander W. McLinden, Kylie N. Metheringham, Danni M. Miles, Noah Popielarz, Cheyenne R. Renner, Calli R. Ronning, Keaton J. Smith, Ana G. Watkins and Anna L. Wojcik — all from Manistee; Samuel C. Corey, Jessa E. Kee, Mia J. Lamerson, Maudie R. McLaughlin and Megan Faber — all from Onekama; Joshua Dekoekkoek, of Wellston; Mary E. Gregorski, of Elk Rapids; Emily E. Adams, Kaela D. Blais, Kiana R. Blais, Isabella L. Dotson, Elizabeth P. Gillette, Asher R. Johnson, Russell T. Schade, Bobbiann J. Wallager, Gracyn S. Ginn and Brooke A. Wood — all of Scottville and Kol R. Anthes, Cody Ashcraft, Grace K. Ashley, Bryce A. Billings, Arthur J. Demorest, Athena C. Dila, Drake W. Fulker, Kennedi K. Hansen, Lauren A. Johnson, Allison J. Kaatz, Zachariah V. Labs, Tracey A. Lhamon, Ashley R. McPike, Kelly A. McPike, Jackson M. Monson, Rachel J. Reed, Erin C. Reilly, Daphne E. Root, Kylie R. Sailor, Morgan K. Sanocki, Mackenzie A. Sarto, Chesna C. Saxton, Steven A. Stidham, Scott D. Sturgill, Gabriella G. Sutter, Travis Talsma, Baden T. Webster, Davis H. Webster, Levi S. Webster, Connor T. Wendt, Madisyn R. Wysong, Hanna L. Ashley, Charles W. Austin, Jacob R. Austin, Holly L. Bowen, Mikayla Collins, Ryleigh A. Contreras-Crawford, Emerson K. Dame, Justice M. Duffield, Isaac C. Duran, Dylan M. Eaton, Madalyn E. Flewelling, Kaleah C. Hines, Carly M. Kalkauski, Noah J. King, Levi K. Laman, Lia M. Lux, Russell G. Lux, Evan W. McKinley, Bradley D. Mesyar, Darwin D. Mitchell, Zoe D. Nader, Chau M. Nguyen, Noah E. Noble, Moira M. O’Brien, Darby R. Rocheleau, Sawyer D. Smith, Jacob J. Sorensen, Emma L. Teske, Andrew J. Vaquera and Chase M. Zatloukal — all from Ludington.
Education Newsmakers: 06/19/2023
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
