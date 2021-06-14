- Traverse City West Senior High School Odyssey Yearbook staff received recognition at the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association’s annual awards. Caption writing: Michael Farkas, Campbell, Laskey and Jack Wright (first place); Club or performance photo: Douglas Spence (first place); Division Page: Arianna Bowman (first); Index: 2020 yearbook staff (first); Endsheets: Arianna Bowman, Campbell Laskey and Macie Bixby (second place); Opening and closing: Madeline Henry and Campbell Laskey (second); Colophon: Arianna Bowman, Campbell Laskey and Macie Bixby (second); Cover: Arianna Bowman, Campbell Laskey and Macie Bixby (third place); Business advertisements: 2020 yearbook staff (third); Personality profile: Kaylee Kuhr and Kara Sickle (honorable mention); Sidebar coverage: Kaylee Kuhr and Mya Thomas (honorable mention); Headline writing: Yearbook staff (honorable mention); Student Life spread: Michael Farkas, Campbell Laskey and Jack Wright (honorable mention); Academic spread: Anna Curry and Grace Geiger (honorable mention); Organization spread: Arianna Bowman (honorable mention); People spread: Arianna Bowman and Macie Bixby (honorable mention); and Proud parent advertisements: Macie Bixby (honorable mention).
- U.S. News and World Report recently ranked Traverse City Central High School and Traverse City West Senior High School among the best high schools in the nation. West came in 52nd and Central 64th out of more than 17,000 public schools in the state. Rankings are based on how well the schools prepare students for college and prepare them to demonstrate basic skills.
- Kayla Hamp, of Mancelona, was recognized for academic excellence during the spring 2021 semester at Weber State University in Utah. Hamp is studying health sciences in the Dumke College of Health Professions.
- Jacob Elsenheimer, of Traverse City, graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. from the University of Utah.
- Business Professionals of America (BPA) students at St. Mary School in Lake Leelanau received awards at the 2021 Virtual National Leadership Conference.
- Middle school winners: Jenna Beman, second for Spreadsheet Applications; Jacqueline Hearne, fifth place in Spreadsheet Applications. Kyla Barnowski, Luke Bramer, Jacqueline Hearne and Jenna Beman, third place for Administrative Support Team. Barnowski also placed ninth for Business Math Concepts.
- High school winners: Annabelle Ackley and Ali Amalfitano, advanced Word Microsoft certification; and Zoe Korson and Dylan Barnowski, Precision Accounting I certification.
- TBA Credit Union provided $1,000 to St. Mary School in Lake Leelanau through the Classroom Grant program. Funds support a “Diversity for Life” FOSS Science resource kit that provides a hands-on applied approach for middle school students.
- Olivet Nazarene University named Ian Cavender, of Charlevoix; Vita Pashchuk, of Lake Ann; and Annalisa Zaucha, of Cadillac; to the spring 2021 dean’s list.
- Jenna Sissen-Waclawski, of Traverse City, recently earned a B.A. in the College of Letters and Science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Michigan Retailers Association provides these college students with scholarships through the Michigan Retailers Foundation:Jordyn Disbrow, of Kalkaska, receives the W. Bruce and Joyce M. Rogers Legacy Scholarship. Disbrow is a biology major at the University of Michigan.
- Madison Timmreck, of Alpena, gets the D. Larry Sherman Legacy Scholarship. Timmreck studies business at the University of Michigan.
- Cynthia M. White, of Northport, graduated magna cum laude from St. Lawrence University in New York. She obtained a degree in psychology and business.
- These Southern New Hampshire University students were named to the winter 2021 dean’s list:William Hasseld, of Boyne City; Macy Cook, of Traverse City; and Brittney Birgy, of Buckley.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Sophia Jozwiak as Student of the Month during the week of May 18.
- Jozwiak recently graduated from Traverse City St. Francis High School. She is a member of National Honor Society and co-captain of the Robotics Team (11th-12th grade). She participated in basketball, tennis and the school’s book club. She is a College Board National and Rural Recognition Program winner and earned an AP Scholar with Honors Award and a St. Francis Science Department Award. She maintains a 4.20 weighted GPA and plans to study engineering at Purdue University.
- These Cedarville University students made the dean’s honor list during the spring semester:
- Brandon Barker, of Benzonia; Jacob Southwell, of Mancelona; Lily VanBrocklin, of Traverse City; and Sarah Whitscell, of Traverse City.
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
