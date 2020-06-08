- Diana Baxter, of Northport, earned the fall 2019 Dean’s Award with Distinction from Colgate University in New York. Baxter expects to graduate in 2022.
- Traverse City Central High School and Traverse City West Senior High School are among the “Best High Schools” by U.S. News and World Report. Central was listed 38th and West sits at 64th in Michigan. Rankings are based on college readiness, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum and graduation rates.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following students during the week of April 14:
- Katherine Kaberle is a senior at TC West Senior High. Kaberle is vice president of National Honor Society and participates in French Honor Society, French Club and freshman mentoring. She is a member of Company Dance Traverse at Dance Arts Academy and received academic honor roll (four years) recognition, a Catherine Dancer Memorial Scholarship and a Doug Caldwell Memorial Scholarship. She maintains a 3.97 GPA and plans to study kinesiology with a minor in bioethics at Michigan State University. She aims to become a doctor of physical therapy.
- Josh Tanis is also a
- senior at TC West Senior
- High. Tanis participates in varsity football and track and received honor roll (four years) recognition and the Academic Achievement Award in football. He maintains a 3.78 GPA and plans to attend MSU to become a veterinarian.
- TBAISD Career-Tech Center Film and New Media students placed at the SkillsUSA digital cinema production competition in March. Chloe Dutton, TC Central High School, and Brooke Dourron, Leland High School, won the state contest. Sander Breneman, TC West, and Alison Arlt, Kingsley High School, came in second place. Tyler Ketz, Elk Rapids High School, and James Kwiatkowski, Suttons Bay High School, took third.
- Traverse City Central High School senior Alexis Slowik was recognized for his piece “Disoriented” during the 2020 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. His artwork received a gold medal and an American Visions Medal from the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, the nonprofit behind the annual event.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized TC St. Francis High School senior Elizabeth Gorman as Student of the Month during the week of April 21.Gorman is involved with National Honor Society, Hands of Faith (leader), Kairos (rector/leader) and The Beauty of Life (founder/president). She participated on the varsity cross-country and track teams for four years and in four musicals. She made the High Honor Roll and received the Scholar Athlete Award, Coaches Award, Gladiator Award, Iron Man Award and Lake Michigan Academic All-Conference Award. Gorman maintains a 4.2083 weighted GPA and plans to study education and math at Hope College.
- Jimmy Seekamp begins a two-year residency position at the University of Toledo Medical Center in July. Seekamp graduated in 2015 from Traverse City West Senior High, 2018 from the University of Michigan College of Engineering and May 2020 from the University of Toledo (master’s in medical physics).
Education Newsmakers: 06/08/2020
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
