- The following continues the list of Northwestern Michigan College students on the spring 2021 dean’s list:
Grand Traverse County — Owen Stolarczyk, Owen Suhy, Emily Swantek, Sean Sweeney, Dariusz Szajner, Nathan Szarapski, Ryan Rabaczka, Nathan Tafelsky, Molly Tank, Blake Tarker, Alexander Terrell, Zachary Thelander, Alexander Thelen, Ashton Thomas, Benjamin Thorell, Alix Thorington, Timothy Tittel, Kayla Tomei, Michael Tonder, Brad Tondreau, Spenser Tosiello, Abigail Treacy, Christa Trudo, Avery Underwood, Christopher Usiondek, Karen Utterback, Rachael Vance, Mollee Vander Meulen, Benjamin Vanderheide, Brianna Vanderley, Casey Vanderploeg, Alana Vang, Michelle Vanwettere, Natalie Veith, Amanda Verlaine, Ryan Vorpagel, Jessica Voss, Carie Voutour, Melissa Wagener, Chance Wakefield, Devante Walker, Mitchell Waller, Tammy Walsh, Owen Walters, Ryan Ward, Aiden Warren, Elle Warren, Griffin Weatherholt, Bellahna Weathers, Rodney Weathers, Todd Wertenberger, Scott Wesenberg, Kendall Weymouth, Lyra Whinnery, Mandy Whitscell, Dylan Wiand, Samantha Widner, Peyton Wilkening, Abigail Williams, Kamron Williams, Carlie Wilson, Malia Wilson, Devin Wing, Danielle Wininger, Steven Winkler, Stephanie Witt, Quinn Wolff, Makenzie Womack, Bradley Workman, Tegan Worthington, Alexis Wright, Julia Wright, Jeffrey Xaver, John Young, Sadie Zann, Hongmei Zhang, Denise Zimmerman, Jessica Zionskowski, David Zoulek, Alexis Zoutendam and Livia Paula da Silva Maia Argyle
Kalkaska County — Angela Anderson, Michelle Blodick, Nathan Bolen, Emilee Bruner, Angela Choate, Garrett Coan, Charles Gates, Teresa Horner, Zachary Keiser, Alexis Knight, Mackenzie Kniss, Lilley Koby, Amber Marsh, Michael McCormack, Thomas Morris, Emily Osborne, Ashley Palot Pizarro, Reba Persons, Megan Quinlan, Sonya Reimer, Breana Riegler, Scott Severance, Summer Skrobecki, James Smith, Gabriel Southwell, Elizabeth Sowulewski, Katrina Steelman, Samantha Stryker, Lillian Udell, Madeline Vasquez, Sherry Verhamme and Ashley Wood
Leelanau County — Emma Adams, Logan Adams, Sara Baarstad, Benjamin Baillie, Emma Bardenhagen, Anna Barrientoz, Justin Bonzelet, Erica Bootz, Rosana Brito, Claire Brown, Jacob Bruesch, Duncan Callaghan, Alejandra Castellanos, Spencer Childers, Bryton Collins, Hanna Curtis, Sophia Elhart, Ashley Farley, Marah Finnegan, Jennifer Fischer, Karla Flores, Mark Glowacki, Samuel Grant, Jordan Hachenski, Zach Hankins, Henry Heitman, Roy Henderson, Amanda Herman, Alyssa Hlavka, Mason Houston, Tom Janowicz, Lilianna Kaastra, Natalie Katzman, Jordan Kiessel, Elliot Lamie, William Lewellen, Emily Lingaur, Michael Loucks, Mary MacDonald, Laurent Masse, Maxim Matskevych, McKenzie May, Sarah Nellist, Avabella Nickola, Elitza Nicolaou, Bryce Opie, Brian Ray, Nicholas Rice, Keegen Royston, Nicholas Saffell, Justina Schaub, Hannah Schramski, Nathan Smith, Sophia Stowe, Austin Tarsa, Cameron Tarsa, Hans Teichman, Rachel Walter, Robert Walters, Genavieve Warren, John Weber and Morgan Zywicki.
Wexford County — Alexys Abraham, Hannah Baker, Colton Bigelow, Shelby Bigelow, Allyson Breitmeyer, Brandon Bode, Audrey Burt, Sarah Clark, Chelsea Crawford, Allison Dunn, Quentin Elam, Elijah Fink, Jessica Feister, Sharon Godell, Mariah Gamble, Renaye Greenwood, Gabrielle DuCheny, Emma Gullekson, Lisa Hankins, Tayler Harper, Matthew Hewett, Christina Hicks, Grace Hoffman, Nancy Itnyre, Trevor Knapp, Zachary Losinski, Megan Moffit, Kaleb Moore, Noah Morrow, Courtney Myers, Jessica Pascoe, Nicholas Pinna, Kimberly Pringle, Taylor Purkiss, Andrew Rheaume, Harley Rogers, Shayenna Rossell, Preston Suriano, Alexandra Swainston, Cole Tanner, Erin Tanner, Rebecca Teed, Crystal Thies, Seth Thurman, Andre Torres, Zachary Wiggins, Jennifer Wildfong and Arika Wilhelm.
- The following TCAPS students were recognized for their research in the Michigan History Day State Competition:Kathryn Clark, West Middle School, was
- selected as one of two nati-
- onal finalists for her documentary “Traverse City’s Not So Haunted Past.” The film was also recognized as the “Best
- In Michigan History” proj-
- ect among junior level com-
- petitors.
- Veronika Caughran and
- Elyse Heffner, East Middle School, were honored for their project on “Washington’s Farewell Address.” They were chosen as one of the two national finalists in the group exhibition category.
- The following students were honored at the Michigan Education Association Academic All-Star award ceremony:Leah Nelson, Bear Lake High School; Alexis Tracy, Kaleva Norman Dickson High School; Olivia Smith, Manistee High School; and Jenna Bromley, Onekama High School
