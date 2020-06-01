- The following Alma College students completed their degree requirements during 2019: Emily Beckwith, of Traverse City; Kennedy MacGirr, of Frankfort; Connor Mayer, of Traverse City; Claire Moore, of Rapid City; and Alexis Moyer, of Suttons Bay.
- Kennedy Cullen, of Traverse City, graduated in February with a doctorate in chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
- Farm Bureau Insurance recently announced the local winners of its 51st annual America & Me Essay Contest. The 2019-20 topic was “My Personal Michigan Hero.” Traverse City West Middle School students Catherine Melcher, Christina Copenhaver and Kendall Kaberle received the top three awards. Melcher’s first-place essay advances to the state competition. Trinity Lutheran School students Elyse Brayton, Sarah Ream and Annika Ratcliffe placed in the top three. Brayton’s first-place paper goes to the state contest.
- The National Writers Series partnered with the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation to award $1,000 college scholarships to the following students:
- Olivia Johnson, of Interlochen Arts Academy, won the Judith Lang Creative Writing Award for “The Snowglobe.”
- Athena Gillespie, of St. Francis High School and the Front Street Writers program, earned the Robert and Marcy Branski Poetry Award for “An Elegy to My Father’s Mother.”
- Erin Evans, a Bellaire High School senior and Front Street Writers participant, won the fully-endowed Community Foundation Leslie Lee Nonfiction Award for “The Love Came from the Mess.”
- McKenna Landrum, a Grand Traverse Academy and Front Street Writers student, gets the William R. Montgomery Fiction Award for her piece “Starlight.”
- Grand Traverse Area Retired School Personnel awarded 12 mini grants to area teachers in December. Each $125 award funds classroom supplies or activities. Recipients: Renee Leiter, Traverse City Central High School; Rebecca Travis, Crystal Lake Elementary; Bryan Hawkins, Kalkaska High School; Bryn Lynch, Traverse City Central High School; Carrie Bui, Eastern Elementary School; Kristina Flees, Buckley Community Schools; Sue Chapman, Traverse Heights Elementary School; Sarah Johnson, Suttons Bay Elementary School; Libby Scherzer, Suttons Bay Elementary School; Katie Rothwell, Kingsley Elementary School; Thomas Lhamon, Buckley Community Schools and Mandy LaBarre, Eastern Elementary School.
- Geordon Carter, of Grawn, was named to the winter 2020 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida.
- Leo A. Shelp, a 10th grader at Traverse City West Senior High School, received an honorable mention for participating in the 2019 Michigan Math Prize Competition (sponsored by the Mathematical Association of America, Michigan Section). Shelp was one of 100 winners recognized at a banquet in March.
- Traverse City Central High School student Spencer E. Crawford, of Williamsburg, earned a National Merit Fifth Third Scholarship. Crawford plans to study computer engineering in college.
Education Newsmakers: 06/01/2020
Tags
- Degree
- Student
- Alma College
- Semester
- University
- Education
- Newsmaker
- Conclusion
- Requirement
- Kennedy Macgirr
- Connor Mayer
- Emily Beckwith
- Claire Moore
- Kennedy Cullen
- Catherine Melcher
- Elyse Brayton
- Christina Copenhaver
- Sarah Ream
- Kendall Kaberle
- Annika Ratcliffe
- Essay
- School
- Writer
- Suttons Bay Elementary School
- Spencer E. Crawford
- Scholarship
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Record-Eagle Photos
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Rain leaves flooding, damage throughout Traverse City
- BREAKING: Sewage backs up into Boardman River
- TIRED OF WAITING: Some claiming unemployment getting paid, others facing frustrating wait
- UPDATE: No-contact order issued for beaches
- First cannabis dispensary opens in Kalkaska; both medical, recreational available
- MediLodge receives 7 new COVID-19 transfers
- Free COVID-19 tests announced for Traverse City site; results will help track disease
- Political brouhaha erupts in Antrim County over dock installation request by Gov.'s husband
- Pavilions cited in resident death
- Warm air, cold water create deadly situation
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Rain leaves flooding, damage throughout Traverse City
- BREAKING: Sewage backs up into Boardman River
- TIRED OF WAITING: Some claiming unemployment getting paid, others facing frustrating wait
- UPDATE: No-contact order issued for beaches
- First cannabis dispensary opens in Kalkaska; both medical, recreational available
- MediLodge receives 7 new COVID-19 transfers
- Free COVID-19 tests announced for Traverse City site; results will help track disease
- Political brouhaha erupts in Antrim County over dock installation request by Gov.'s husband
- Pavilions cited in resident death
- Warm air, cold water create deadly situation
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.