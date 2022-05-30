- The Michigan Department of Education honored 11 students from Northwest Education Services Career-Tech during the 2022 Breaking Traditions Awards. The Merit Award honorees are Riley Adams, Traverse City West Senior High School, information technology program; Madison Brown, Grand Traverse Academy, engineering academy; Lane Cool, Kalkaska High School, film and new media; Gracie Curtis, TC West Senior High, power equipment; Emma Early, Glen Lake High School, culinary arts; Zachary Miller, TC West Senior High, health sciences; Joshua Rueckert, TC West Senior High, business careers; and Erin Schworm, TC West Senior High, drafting and design. Certificate of Recognition honorees are Kyra Gray, TC West Senior High, public safety; Tianna Lemcool, home-schooled, collision repair; and Paige Mills, Forest Area High School, electrical occupations.
- Ten educators were selected to receive the 2022 Outstanding Educator Award, a partnership between Traverse Connect, Northwest Education Services (North Ed) and TBA Credit Union.This year’s recipients: Anne Clark, support staff member at Crystal Lake Elementary School; Sherry Ekins, support staff at Courtade Elementary School; Brian Matchett, agriscience instructor at North Ed Career Tech; Minda Nyquist, theater/English teacher at West Senior High School; Molly Straebel, speech therapist at North Ed Life Skills Center; Maria Taplin, math teacher at West Middle School; Sharon Taylor, fifth grade teacher at Immaculate Conception; Ann Thaxton, special education teacher at Long Lake Elementary School; Libby Wadsworth, kindergarten and first-grade teacher at Suttons Bay Elementary School and Emily Witte, reading interventionist at Blair Elementary School.
- Southern New Hampshire University named these students to the winter 2022 president’s list:Samantha Oyer, of Mancelona; Monica Bancroft, of Mancelona; Sydney Nielson, of Petoskey; Olivia Brodeur, of Charlevoix; Stephanie Hector, of Central Lake; Abigail Saffron, of Elmira; Macy Cook, of Traverse City; Nathan Schlund, of Traverse City; Chelsea Carson, of East Jordan; Erin Foster, of Cadillac; Rachel Hauswirth, of Gaylord; Chasserae Coyne, of Traverse City; Brooke Fettig, of Alanson; Claire Wilder, of Suttons Bay; Jennifer Kirchinger, of Manistee, and Amanda Stead, of Harbor Springs.
- The Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Kingsley High School senior Phillip Brown during the week of May 17. Brown is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Hispanic Honor Society. He volunteers at Peace Ranch. He played varsity football, soccer (team captain), tennis (team captain) and baseball and participated with the track team. He received a Leadership Award, Most Valuable Player recognition and was in the top 16 boys’ singles state tournament in 2021 for tennis. Brown also earned a northern Michigan All-Conference Award in football, All-District and All-Conference in wrestling and a principal award. He maintains a 3.99 GPA and wants to study business and marketing at Ferris State University. He plans to own a business after graduating.
- Northwest Education Services Career-Tech Engineering Academy students won the honors and cash prize at the Northern Michigan Startup Week Student Pitch Competition. The team included Timothy Blausey, from Benzie Central High School; Samuel Fikes, Traverse City West Senior High School; Jeremiah Forro, Kingsley High School; Lily Kolbusz, Kingsley High School; and Mackenzie Womack, TC West Senior High School. They presented a concept for an irrigation system that supports sustainable agricultural growth in areas that are impacted by food and water insecurity. Their workcell robot “The Greenhouse Effect” previously received a Silver Award and a Honda Innovation Award at the March 2022 National Robotics Challenge.
- Wilkes University awarded degrees to Christina Botbyl and David Botbyl, both of Williamsburg, during the spring commencement. Both students obtained a Doctor of Education in international instructional leadership.
- These students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Saint Mary’s College in Indiana: Sarah Reuschlein, of Kalkaska; Katherine Hopkins, of Traverse City; and Meagan Schleifer, of Traverse City.
- The University of Mississippi announced that Anne Miller, of Petoskey, and Alexander Olin, of Traverse City, made the spring 2022 dean’s honor roll list. Miller is an integrated marketing communications major; Olin studies general business.
Education Newsmakers: 05/30/2022
