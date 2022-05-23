- Dawn Szabo, a native of Mancelona, was initiated into The Circle- Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society, at Bowling Green State University.
- Madison Hunt, from Harbor Springs, was initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society at the United States Air Force Academy.
- The Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel Executive Director Royce Humm presented the Distinguished Chapter Service Award to Grand Traverse Area Chapter-MARSP Secretary Alicia Sanford. Grand Traverse Area Chapter-MARSP President Susan Schmidt nominated her for this award, which was presented during a local luncheon meeting in May.
- Sarah Chouinard, from Traverse City, graduated from the Honors Program at St. Norbert College in Wisconsin. Chouinard received the summa cum laude distinction.
- The Michigan Retailers Association awarded scholarships totaling $42,000 to college students for the 2022-23 academic year. These awards are funded by the Michigan Retailers Foundation. Recipients are employees of an MRA member business or dependents of the owner or an employee of a member business.Each of these winners will get $3,500: Karlin Decker, of Alpena, MRA Legacy Scholarship for Northern Michigan University; Jordyn Disbrow, from Kalkaska, Larry Sherman Platinum Legacy Scholarship for the University of Michigan; Gabriel Maday, of Traverse City, MRA Legacy Scholarship for the University of Notre Dame; and Adam Rasmussen, from Traverse City, MRA Legacy Scholarship for Cornerstone University.
- These Southern New Hampshire University students made the winter 2022 dean’s list: Andrea Serveny, of Gaylord; Dylan Harrington, of Cadillac; and Mahalabelle Gigous, of Frankfort.
- Sophie Rampe and Ellie Mugerian — both from Traverse City — made the spring 2022 dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee.
- These Alma College students were named to the winter 2022 dean’s list: Archey Archambault, of Gaylord; Jason Beaudoin, of Petoskey; Rebecca Bohrer, of Traverse City; Trevor Boughner, of Gaylord; Timothy Carlington, of Cadillac; Darcy Daenzer, of Traverse City; Kennan Dawson, of Bellaire; Cody Deisler, of Empire; Brady Fischer, of Wellston; Kylah Fischer, of Wellston; Grace Fosmore, of Maple City; Joseph Fosmore, of Maple City; Athelia Gray, of Lake Ann; Dalron Gray, of Manistee; Christina Harbin, of Gaylord; Megan Hope, of Boyne Falls; Stephanie Jones, of Kalkaska; Ty Kennard, of Harbor Springs; JuliAnn Kirk, of Grawn; Justin Kissling, of Manistee; Paige Kohler, of Northport; Starr Koon, of Manistee; Bailey Langbo, of Traverse City; Emma Lloyd, of Cadillac; Clifton Maginity, of Boyne City; Will Maginity, of Boyne City; Madelaine McShannock, of Harbor Springs; Sylvia Neph, of Bear Lake; Joseph Rawlin, of Traverse City; August Sack, of Glen Arbor; Samuel Sircely, of Gaylord; Connor Slaggert, of Traverse City; Odin Soffredine, of Traverse City; Hannah Solomon, of Charlevoix; Andrea Taghon, of Honor; Abigale Thorsen, of Mancelona; Keaton Walker, of Petoskey; and Jillian Weber, of Traverse City.
- Benedictine College recognized these students on its spring 2022 honor roll: Mary Mawby and Zavier Tarrant made the dean’s list, and Rori Richardson made the president’s list. All students are from Traverse City.
Education Newsmakers: 05/23/2022
