- These students recently made the dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee: Brooke Irvin, of Traverse City; Ella Schoenow, of Interlochen; and Ellie Mugerian, of Traverse City.
- Brayden Dawson, from Bellaire, recently earned an associate degree and became a U.S. Army officer. Dawson completed Marion Military Institute’s Early Commissioning Program and was commissioned as a U.S. Army second lieutenant in a separate ROTC ceremony.
- Lake Ann resident Samuel Clutts recently graduated with a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Brianne Peterson, from Traverse City, made the honors list during the spring 2023 term at Graceland University in Iowa.
- Traverse City resident Zoe Moore earned a B.A. from Berea College in Kentucky. She graduated cum laude.
- The Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized St. Francis High School senior Caleb Franke during the week of May 17. Franke is a member of National Honor Society, and he participated in varsity wrestling, varsity baseball and varsity football. His honors include Scholar Athlete, All-Conference honorable mention for wrestling and All-Conference Lineman for football. Franke maintains a 4.20 weighted GPA. He aims to obtain his B.S. in nursing at Grand Valley State University and then his CRNA certification at Michigan State University. After that, he hopes to work as a traveling nurse.
- Southern New Hampshire University congratulates these students on making the winter 2023 president’s list:Ian Evans, of Grayling; Danielle Evans, of Thompsonville; Brandon Pocius, of Traverse City; Dana Chandler, of Wellston; Briellen Clapp, of Frankfort; Rebecca Maloney, of Lewiston; Drake Collins, of Mancelona; Madison Richards, of Manistee; Matthew Ferri, of Charlevoix; Jacqueline Essmaker, of Gaylord; Rowan Lundquist, of Cheboygan; and Alec Lanning, of Kalkaska.
- Kaitlyn Brokaw, from Cadillac, and Olivia Brodeur, from Charlevoix, made the winter 2023 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
- Alyssa Argyle, of Petoskey, earned a degree in health and physical education at Trine University in Indiana. Argyle also made the president’s list during the spring 2023 semester.
- Sophia Argyle and Joseph Marshall, both of Petoskey, were named to the president’s list during the spring 2023 term at Trine University. Argyle is studying accounting, and Marshall is majoring in finance.
- Vita Pashchuk, from Lake Ann, is on the spring 2023 dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois.
- Northwest Education Services, Traverse Connect and TBA Credit Union announced the 2023 Outstanding Educator Award recipients:Susan Broad, teacher assistant at North Ed Life Skills Center; Marshall Collins, regional health and DEIB coordinator for North Ed; Holly Decker, social worker at Traverse City High School; Mary Hall, K-12 art teacher at Suttons Bay Public Schools; Will Jurkiewicz, English and psychology teacher at St. Francis High School; Sarah Olree, department chair of North Ed Life Skills Center/Transition Campus; Megan Olsen, library media paraprofessional at TC West Senior High School; Julie Puckett, math teacher at TC Central High School; Dan Rosenburg, social studies teacher at TC West Senior High School; and Heidi Sleder, ELA teacher at Cherryland Middle School in Elk Rapids.
- The MiSTEM Network in region 13 and Northwest Michigan Works recognized several local educators during the annual STEM Stars Celebration. These individuals earned the STEM Star Award and a $250 classroom stipend:Ben O’Neil, of Glen Lake Community Schools; Meghan Arbury, of Suttons Bay Public Schools; Debbie Oliver, from Northwest Education Services Career Tech Engineering Academy; Chris Vandergriff, of Bellaire Public Schools; and Nancy Olenchek, from Kingsley Area Schools.
- Missouri Valley College student Trista Arnold, from Manistee, is on the spring 2023 dean’s list. Arnold is an exercise science major.
- Several local students earned Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees from Regis College in Massachusetts: Jillian Mogerman, from Manistee, family nurse practitioner; Mary Robinson, of Rapid City, nursing education; and Alyxandrea Kelly, of Mesick, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.
- These students were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio: Amber DeLong, of Traverse City; Jacob Southwell, of Mancelona; and Ella Trierweiler, of Traverse City.
- Cedarville University placed the following students on the spring 2023 dean’s honor list: Allison Barker, of Benzonia; Brandon Barker, of Benzonia; Taylor Beigle, of Petoskey; Lily VanBrocklin, of Traverse City; and Mandy Whitscell, of Traverse City.
Education Newsmakers: 05/22/2023
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
