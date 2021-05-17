- Capriana Calvachi, of Traverse City, was awarded the Academic Excellence Award in anthropology at Grand Valley State University. She graduated from Grand Traverse Academy.
- Rachel Anderson, of Lake Ann, received the Academic Excellence Award for educational leadership at Grand Valley State University. She previously graduated from Traverse City West Senior High School.
- Amanda Eshleman, of Traverse City, obtained the Academic Excellence Award for operations management from Grand Valley State University. She is a graduate of Traverse City Central High School.
- Northwestern Michigan College selected computer information technology instructor Lisa Balbach as the Imogene Wise Faculty Excellence Award winner and Adjunct English instructor Diane Bolton as the Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award winner. A student committee chooses the award winners.
- Alma College awarded the President’s Cup to these students: Darcy Daenzer, from Traverse City; Christina Harbin, of Gaylord; Megan Hope, of Boyne Falls; JuliAnn Kirk, from Thompsonville; Justin Kissling, from Manistee; Andre Masse, of Maple City; and Madelaine McShannock, from Harbor Springs.
- Forest Area Schools art teacher Rachel Battaglia will be awarded funds from the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel and MARSP Foundation through the DonorsChoose program. Funds support Battaglia’s glass art project.
- Vincent Priante, of Traverse City, graduated from McKendree University in Illinois. He obtained his B.S. degree in computer information systems.
- Alexis L. Lamie graduated from the University of Indiana, South Bend with a master’s degree in the Family Nurse Practitioner program. She is the daughter of John and Claudine Lamie, of Elkhart, Indiana, and granddaughter of retired Col. Thomas and Julie Lamie, of Traverse City.
- The following students were selected to receive $2,500 awards from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation: Elijah M. Chung, Traverse City Central High School, and Natalie E. Heitman, Traverse City West Senior High School.
- Sophia Leto, of Rapid City, recently earned a B.S. in animal science from Berry College in Georgia.
- Sophia Hutchison, of Traverse City, earned an M.A. in conflict transformation from Eastern Mennonite University in Virginia.
- Sophie Rampe, of Traverse City, qualified for the spring 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee.
- These Traverse City West Middle School students were named local winners in the America and Me Essay Contest, sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance: Hannah Lantz, first place; Aubrey Lantz, second; and Alyssa Hagerman, third. Hannah’s essay advanced to the state competition, but did not make the top 10 essays.
- Hannah Jackson, of Traverse City, graduated with a degree in strategic communication/PR from Flagler College in Florida.
Education Newsmakers: 05/17/2021
