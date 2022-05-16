- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these Traverse City West Senior High School seniors during the week of May 3:Daisy Kinney is a member of National Honor Society and Kiwanis Key Club and participated in varsity soccer. She maintains a 3.78 GPA and plans to attend James Madison College at Michigan State University. Kinney wants to work in public service after college.
- Ben Schollett is a member of National Honor Society and Student Senate (treasurer). He played varsity football, basketball (captain) and lacrosse (captain). He received four academic letters, Athlete High Academic Honors (three sports) and the first team All-Conference Award in football. He maintains a 3.78 GPA and plans to study business and finance at Albion College. He also hopes to play lacrosse.
- Grove City College student Lillian Jeynes, of Traverse City, was part of a team of student entrepreneurs to make the final round of the Wolverine Venture Battle, hosted by the college’s Center for Entrepreneurship + Innovation. Her team received a cash prize for Happy Feet, a foot pod that uses the sound of a runner’s feet to provide input on form and help prevent injury.
- TechForce Foundation announced its 2022 FutureTechs Rock Awards winners. Riley Larr, a Wexford Missaukee Career-Tech Center student from Cadillac, won the Diesel On-Road category.
- These Alma College students participated in the annual Kapp Honors Day program in April:Abigail Cavanaugh, of Gaylord, management/history major; Mason Gardner, of Boyne City, integrative physiology and health science major; Athelia Gray, from Lake Ann, biology/dance major; Sylvia Neph, of Bear Lake, integrative physiology and health science major; and Elizabeth Pechota, from Cadillac, theater major.
- Kingsley High School graduate Kenna Savitri Marar received the 2022 Digital Art and Design Excellence Award from Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University. She is one of 16 undergraduate students named 2022 excellence award winners.
- Aline Finch, of Cadillac, graduated from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania in early May.
- Katie Firman, from Petoskey, was named to the spring 2022 President’s List at Bob Jones University. Firman is a freshman studying accounting at the South Carolina school.
- Caylee Lawnichak, of Gaylord, graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky. Lawnichak completed a Master of Science in physician assistant studies.
- TBA Credit Union recently awarded its Invested In Scholarship to these local students:Emily Wohlfert, Traverse City West Senior High School; Kara Sickle, TC West Senior High School; Kianna Carpenter, TC Central High School; Maya Musgrave, Benzie Central High School; Olivia Strom, TC Central High School; and Stephanie Schichtel, St. Francis High School.
- The Michigan Education Association provided 2022 MEA Scholarships for these area public school students:First-time winners Daniel Reynolds, from Gaylord High School, and Cole Robinson, from Bellaire High School, each received a $1,600 award.
- Repeat winners Alexander Netzley, attending the University of Michigan from Cadillac Senior High School, and Maxwell Stange, attending Michigan Technological University from Cadillac High School, each obtained an $800 award.
- The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announces this year’s National Merit Scholarship winners. Each student receives $2,500.Rebecca J. Reynolds, Gaylord High School; Gabrielle B. Krakow, Elk Rapids High School; and Lauren A. May, Traverse City Central High School.
- The Missaukee Humane Society received assistance from students in the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program at Cadillac Innovation High School. As part of their service learning project, 13 students volunteered to play with the cats and dogs. They also donated dog chew toys, cat and dog food and cleaning supplies. The supplies were purchased with money from a $100 Global Youth Services grant from the State of Michigan. The students raised matching dollars by selling stickers at their school.
- Olivia Moser, from Petoskey, is on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Bob Jones University. Moser is a freshman studying social studies education at the South Carolina school.
