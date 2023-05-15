- Elise Powis, of Traverse City, is part of the 2023-24 class of Capstone Men and Women at the University of Alabama. She was selected to serve the university’s visitors and guests, including providing tours to prospective students, parents and others.
- Tonya Mann, of Charlevoix, was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Michigan State University, and David Buchanan Jr., from Traverse City, was initiated at Grand Valley State University.
- Katie Firman, from Petoskey, recently graduated with an associate degree in business from Bob Jones University in South Carolina. Before graduation, she was hired as an executive assistant at Firman Irrigation & Landscape Lighting in Petoskey.
- Mally Ulatowski, from Traverse City, was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society at the University of Kentucky. She is in the College of Arts and Sciences.
- Northwest Education Services Career Tech recently conducted a pilot program to allow Health Sciences students to obtain their Certified Clinical Medical Assistant credential through the National Healthcareer Association.These students earned certification: Kayle Bilkey, Kalkaska High School; Ally Buchholz, Kalkaska High School; Alyssa Dahl, Traverse City West Senior High School; Alexis Deloney, Mancelona High School; Jade Holliday, Mancelona High School; Anabelle Horton, Kalkaska High School; Annahbel Ketko, Traverse City Central High School; Kianna LaBreck, TC West Senior High School; Caden Oswald, TC West Senior High School; Destany Robertson, Kalkaska High School; Maddy Ronk, TC West Senior High School; Mackenzie St. John, Kingsley High School; and Norah Vanwingerden, Grand Traverse Academy.
