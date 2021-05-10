  • Riley Jean Fedewa, of Traverse City, recently graduated from the University of Mississippi. Fedewa received a bachelor’s degree in public policy leadership.
  • Grace Failor, of Williamsburg, received the Excellence-in-a-Discipline Award in public and nonprofit administration from Grand Valley State University. In the fall, she will attend George Washington University for a master’s in public health communications and marketing.
  • Maria Lefevre, of Lake Leelanau, and Cecelia Denton, of Maple City, made the winter 2021 dean’s list at Northland College in Wisconsin.
  • Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these students during the week of May 4:
  • Alena Fritch is a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School. She is a member of National Honor Society and “She’s the First” organization. She participated in Wind Ensemble, marching band, pit for the musical “Working” and varsity tennis. She made the Academic Honor Roll every year of high school. Fritch maintains a 3.97 GPA and plans to study environmental science and sustainability at the University of Michigan.
  • Jacob Herzberg is also a senior at TC West Senior High School. He participated in Drumline, the musical “Working,” freshman mentoring, symphony band and Euchre Club. He plans to attend Northwestern Michigan College for two years while he decides his future area of study.
  • Builders Exchange of NW MI awarded its annual scholarships to Alison Folkersma and Ella Stockfisch. Folkersma graduated in 2018 from Kingsley High School and now studies business entrepreneurship and management at Grand Valley State University. Her father Steve Folkersma is on Team Elmer’s.Stockfisch is a senior honor student at Glen Lake High School. She plans to attend NMC in the fall to study secondary math education. She is the daughter of Randy Stockfisch, of Smart Building Services.
  • Lydia Derks, Traverse
  • City West Senior High School, and Katie Donahue, St. Fran-
  • cis High School, will each receive a $2,000 Lloyd F. Hutt Scholarship from Lake Michigan Credit Union. The students submitted essays to win this contest.

