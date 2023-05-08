- Northwest Education Services Career-Tech students earned honors at the SkillsUSA Michigan Competition in early April. Four students earned gold and will advance to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in June.
These Career-Tech Film and New Media students won the Digital Cinema Production contest: Derek Berta, Traverse City St. Francis High School, and Maya Summerfield, home-schooler. Beck Birgy, Kalkaska High School, and Jerry Kucera, TC West Senior High, came in second. Leah Crouch, Mancelona High School, and Levi Proehl, home-schooler, took third place.
TC West Senior High School student Lee Forton won the Marine Service Technology contest, and TC West Senior High School student Owen Lake came in third. Both are in the Career-Tech Power Equipment program.
TC West Senior High School student River Gresso won in the Motorcycle Service Technology category, and Bellaire High School student Gavin Berreth came in second place. These students also participate in the Career-Tech Power Equipment program.
Career-Tech culinary arts student Ashlyn Hoch, from Elk Rapids High School, earned third place in the Restaurant Service contest.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these Traverse City West Senior High School seniors during the week of May 2:Ella Boivin is a member of Student Senate, National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. She participated in Manga Club, Chess Club and Math Club. She is an AP Government tutor. She was on the honor roll for four years and received a University of Michigan Regents Merit Scholarship. She also earned an academic scholarship from the University of Tennessee, Kalamazoo College, Michigan State University and the University of Oregon. Boivin maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to pursue a degree in biology at the University of Michigan. She hopes to attend medical school to become a dermatologist.
- Riley Jass is a member of Drumline (drum captain and percussion ensemble). He participated in marching band as well as theater plays including “You Can’t Take it With You,” “Radium Girls,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “A Dickens Carol,” “Our Town,” “Mama Mia!” and “Kiss Me, Kate.” He also participated in Academic World Quest and the Michigan Thespians Festival. Honors received include National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar with Honors, third place at the Regional Academic World Quest Competition and multiple talent-based scholarships at the Michigan Thespians Festival. Jass plans to study fine arts and environmental science at Michigan State University, with plans to transfer to Cornell University for architecture and sound engineering.
- The Grand Traverse Musicale announced the 35 winners of its annual Music Scholarship Competition in April. Sixty-seven middle and high school musicians submitted videos online for judging.Here are the 2023 winners:
- Dr. and Mrs. R. Schilling Award — Jae Habich, senior flutist at Traverse City West Senior High School, $2,000; Scout Russell, senior alto saxophonist at TC Central High School, $2,000; and Isabella Wiliford, senior vocalist at TC West Senior High, $2,000.
- Doug Bell Memorial Award — Molly Ritchie, senior vocalist at St. Francis High School, $1,000
- Carla Lamphere Memorial Award — Sophia Janiga, senior clarinet player at TC Central High School, $1,000
- Grand Traverse Musicale Award — Rhys Gren, senior vocalist at TC West Senior High, $500
- The Sleder Foundation — Annabelle Gray, 11th-grade vocalist at TC West Senior High, $1,000
- Karen Mitchell Memorial Award — Caleb Mienk, 11th-grade vocalist at TC West Senior High, $1,000
- Sarah Award — Jackson Shev, seventh-grade pianist at East Middle School, $600
- Additional recipients — Ava Rae Zeratsky, eighth-grade trumpet player at West Middle School, $500; Wren Walter, eighth-grade vocalist at West Middle School, $500; Adrielle Hargett, eighth-grade vocalist at West Middle School, $400; Lucas Lint, eighth-grade pianist at Benzie Middle School, $400; Isaiah Gallegos, 11th-grade vocalist at West Senior High, $800; Lily LaFaive, 11th-grade vocalist at West Senior High, $800; Jackson Dwyer, 11th-grade bassoonist at Central High School, $800; Annabelle Batie, ninth-grade home-schooled pianist, $700; Piper Dee, 11th-grade vocalist at West Senior High, $700; Cecilia Balog, 10th-grade vocalist at St. Francis High School, $700; Kathryn Haag, 11th-grade vocalist at Central High School, $700; Annie Paulson, 11th-grade vocalist at St. Francis High School, $700; Isabel Seymour, 11th-grade vocalist at Central High School, $700; Ash Alexander, ninth-grade vocalist at West Senior High School, $600; Katie Brazee, 11th-grade vocalist at West Senior High School, $600; Emilianna Chittle, 10th-grade vocalist at St. Francis High School, $600; Molly DeBruyn, 11th-grade vocalist at Central High School, $600; Maria Evich, 10th-grade organist at Mother of Divine Grace School, $600; Colin Taylor, ninth-grade pianist at Victory Alliance home-school, $600; Eileen Woodbury, 11th-grade viola player at West Senior High, $600; Ava Shotwell, 11th-grade vocalist at Central High School, $500; Lilya Cherkasov, 11th-grade home-schooled pianist, $400; Thomas Richardson, 11th-grade vocalist at St. Francis High School, $400; Shay Palmer, ninth-grade pianist at West Senior High, $300; Liam Bauer, ninth-grade vocalist at West Senior High, $300; and Emerson Hammersley, 10th-grade vocalist at Central High School, $300.
