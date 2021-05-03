- TBA Credit Union recently awarded four Classroom Improvement Grants totaling $2,650 to local educators. Birch Street Elementary School teacher Erika Corcoran received $1,000 for decodable books for first- through third-graders. Kalkaska Middle School teacher Kristina Willis obtained $150 to fund novels for each student. A Lakeland Elementary School teacher was awarded $1,000 for the school’s Morning Movement, an exercise program for students. Willow Hill Elementary School teacher Rebecca Huggard earned $500 to purchase supports for students to move in the classroom.
- Zachary VanCompernolle, of Williamsburg, was named to the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association All-Academic teams. He is a marketing student at Trine University in Minnesota.
- Cadillac Area Public Schools students Alexander Netzley and Maxwell Stange earned a $725 Michigan Education Association Scholarship. Netzley will attend University of Michigan, and Stange plans to study at Michigan Technological University in the fall.
- American Association of University Women, Traverse City recently presented three, $2,000 awards: the AAUW-TC Minnie Votruba Moore Scholarship to Annabelle Fortine, student at Central Michigan University; the Zimco LLC Scholarship to Audra Goodlock, Western Michigan University; and the AAUW-TC Branch Scholarship for LeighAnn Endres, Grand Valley State University at the NMC University Center.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Traverse City St. Francis High School senior Luke Montney during the week of April 27. Montney is a member of National Honor Society and Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer (volunteer and coach). He participated in varsity soccer, Glad Friends and the Gladhander fundraiser (volunteer).
- He received a TBAYS Service Award and Volunteer of the Year Award as well as all-district, all-region and honorable mention all-state for varsity soccer. Montney maintains a 4.92 weighted GPA and plans to study economics at the University of Michigan. He plans to go to law school after that.
- Traverse City Track Club recently announced it will award $12,000 in 2021-22 college scholarships in partnership with Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. These students received a Traverse City Track Club Endowment Scholarship:Madilyn McLean, Traverse City Central High School, to attend University of Michigan; Avery McLean, TC Central, to attend Michigan State University; Mackenna Burkholder, TC Central, will attend University of Michigan; Lucy Karpukhno, Benzie Central, to attend Grand Valley State University; Mary MacDonald, Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s, to attend Northwestern Michigan College; Owen Roth, Frankfort High School, to attend University of Michigan; Estelle Eichberger, TC Central, to attend Michigan State University; Andrew Amato, TC West High School, to attend Michigan Technological University; Ciara Glynn, Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s, to attend Boston College; Cierra Guay, Benzie Central High School, to attend Grand Valley State University; Julian Arens, Leland Public Schools, to attend Michigan Technological University; Drew Seabase, TC Central, to attend Michigan State University; Teegan Dawson, Bellaire High School, to attend Adrian College; and Jennifer Yung, Bellaire High School, to attend Grand Valley State University.
- Northwest Education Services celebrated National Student Leadership Week (April 18-24) by highlighting its students.Austin Darga, enrolled at the Life Skills Center, was recognized for his therapy dog program proposal.
- Philena Kuester, of Career-Tech Center Business Careers and TC West Senior High School, and Zackary Miller, CTC allied health and West Senior High, were selected to participate in the 2021 Rotary Life Leadership Conference this month. Both are National Technical Honor Society members.
- These Career-Tech Center students were selected by the Michigan Department of Education for the 2021 Breaking Traditions Merit Award: Ella Meyers, power equipment technology program and Grand Traverse Academy; Gracie Summerfield, drafting and design and Buckley High School; and Matthew Williams, allied health program and Kingsley High School.
- These students received a Certificate of Recognition from the Michigan Department of Education:
- Isobel Bowker, Manufacturing Technology Academy and
- TC Central High School; Caroline Clark, culinary arts and Kingsley High School; Kallie Crouch, Front Street Writers and Mancelona High School; Hannah Dashner, agriscience and St. Mary’s Lake Leelanau; Alaina Frank, construction trades and Leland High School; Cora Kirchofer, public safety/protective services and Kalkaska High School; Spencer Olds, Business Careers and Mancelona High School; Maggie Schwabe, information technology program and Grand Traverse Academy; and Elyse Wejrowski, welding program and TC Central High School.
top story
Education Newsmakers: 05/03/2021
Tags
- Teacher
- Erika Corcoran
- Kristina Willis
- School
- Education
- Classroom
- Rebecca Huggard
- Grant
- Student
- Zachary Vancompernolle
- Alexander Netzley
- Maxwell Stange
- University
- Annabelle Fortine
- Luke Montney
- University Of Michigan
- Track Club
- Aauw-tc Minnie Votruba Moore Scholarship
- Scholarship
- Program
- Grand Traverse Academy
- Mancelona High School
Trending Video
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- TCAPS, community respond to racist Snapchat group
- Traverse City woman charged with arson after fire at homeless shelter
- The uncomfortable truth: Racism, hate among children front and center after "slave trade" Snapchat
- HATE-CHAT: Area students hold mock slave auction, spew racist rhetoric online
- 2021 Record-Eagle Girls Basketball Dream Team
- Power rules against city in FishPass case
- TC man receives seventh U.S. patent
- Judge will hear arguments on whether to dismiss Antrim election lawsuit
- Construction to begin on 4 Mile roundabout
- Experts: Weak oversight in Probate Court system allows financial abuses
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.