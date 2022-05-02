- Grand Traverse Musicale provided scholarships for 38 students in the Grand Traverse region. The students won music scholarships after completing virtual auditions.Winners of the Dr. and Mrs. Richard Schilling scholarships for college study: Ruby Bardenhagen, piano; Audrey Michael, voice; and David Oosse, percussion. Each receives $2,000. Other recipients of named awards for college music study: Lily Jenkins, the Carla Lamphere Scholarship; Sophie Stiles, the Doug Bell Scholarship; Oliver Boomer, the Karen Mitchell Scholarship; and Xander Shumaker, the Musicale Scholarship. Shumaker will study composition; the others are vocalists. Each student obtains $1,000.
- Awards also go to these junior and senior high school students: Vocalist Piper Dee, $800; Flutist Zinnia Dungjen, $800; Bassoonist Jackson Dwyer, $800; Violinists Grace Robinson and Samuel Robinson, $700; Vocalist Isabel Seymour, $700; Viola player Eileen N.G. Woodbury, $700; Pianist Colin Taylor, $600 Sara Award; Vocalist Emilia Chittle, $600; Organists Christine Evich and Maria Evich, $600; Vocalists Katie Haag and Lily LaFaive, $600; Alto Saxophonist Ella Laureto, $600; Pianist Shay Palmer, $600; Vocalist Caleb Mienk, $600; Vocalists Gus Baldyga, Molly DeBruyn, Sydney Kane, Caleb Mienk, Molly Ritchie, Coby Sipple and Bella Williford, $500; Vocalist Ainsley Bielman, $400; Violinist Isabella Cook, $400; Vocalist Rhys Greene, $400; Trumpeter Dylan Gryglewski, $400; Vocalist Benjamin Leman, $400; Vocalist Janie Sulecki, $400; Vocalist Isaiah Gallegos, $300; Vocalist Annie Paulson, $300; and Trumpeter Ava Zeratski, $300.
- Traverse City Central High School’s FIRST Robotics team recently participated in the Michigan FIRST Robotics State Competition. The Raptors #1711 were chosen as the seventh seed and gained enough points to advance to the world championships in Texas.The Raptors advanced to the state contest after winning the FIRST Robotics District Competition at Traverse City West Senior High School in early April. The Raptors won the overall district competition and earned the District Chairman’s Award.
- The TC West Titans #3767 battled against the Raptors on the No. 2 alliance and were defeated in the finals, placing second. The Titans also received the Innovation in Control Award.
- West Shore Community College named these students to its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester:William R. O’Dwyer, of Frankfort; Melanie S. Cederholm and Rachel L. Shoebridge, of Arcadia; Samuel C. Corey, Jessica A. Putney, Maegan N. Hrachovina, Megan R. Lowe, Zoey A. Sutton and Sophia K. Wisniski — all of Bear Lake; Emilee G. MacPherson, of Kaleva; Jenna M. Bialik, Hope F. Erlandson, Shelby Fraly, Heather N. Hansen-Foggo, Elayna N. Johnson, Luke A. Kooy, Jamie M. Malburg, Brendan J. McComb, Emily K. Miller, Cayley P. Nelson, Danyeil M. Schubert, Alora R. Sundbeck, Adam S. Vaas, Kaya R. Watkins, Nicholas W. Weaver, Zachary X. Weber, Jasmyn M. White, Anna L. Wojcik, Bridget M. Ball, Amanda L. Cantu, John J. DiLaura, Destiny F. Dulaney, Hailey N. Jackson, Grant E. Johnson, Rachel L. Kruk, Celeste N. Lloyd, Amiee M. Patulski, Christopher W. Rowland, Lori J. Sorenson, Marianne Spruce, Macy L. Taylor and Jenasie Woebbeking — all of Manistee; Megan Faber, Mairin K. McCarthy and Maudie R. McLaughlin — all of Onekama; Isaac Broersma and Leah P. VandenBerg, both of Cadillac; Alexis M. Ahlfeld, Callie M. Chaney, Theresa A. DeMorrow, Rachel G. Faust, Hannah M. Filter, Madalyn E. Flewelling, Tyler S. Gingras, Faith V. Jensen, Allison J. Kaatz, Emma K. Klein, Taylor A. Makowicki, Joshua C. Meisenheimer, Abraham D. Noble, Nicholas J. Patterson, Kohen J. Porter, Erin C. Reilly, Derek Roesler, Jessica R. Ryan, Mackenzie A. Sarto, Natakanya Sitthanavithan, Shelby M. Stakenas, Scott D. Sturgill, Heather R. Trout, Cassandra M. Vaquera, Thomas G. Wagner, Benjamin J. Walunas, Davis H. Webster, Lynnea Q. White, Owen D. Wojcicki, Madisyn R. Wysong, Thressa R. Ambrose, Alaina J. Ashley, Hanna L. Ashley, Samuel R. Barton, Ryleigh A. Contreras-Crawford, Athena C. Dila, Drake W. Fulker, Karri E. Grillo, Seth A. Groenhout, Carson D. Holmes, Cassandra L. Koob, Nicole M. Lindenau, Edward F. Martin, Moriah E. Motyka, Zoe D. Nader, Colin L. Nash, Noah E. Noble, Jody K. Porter, Vibeke E. Rivet, Connor J. Samuels, Isabella M. VandenHeuvel, Stephen D. Weinert and Hannah R. Zinn — all of Ludington; Samuel N. Gillette, Ethan D. Johnson, Ethan S. Johnson, Kami S. Malzahn, Amy J. Moorlag, Jenna L. Smith, Maria C. Sobaski, Luke P. Swanson, Hunter M. White, Kaela D. Blais, Molly K. Cohoon, Alexander B. Florian, Cloe Frederick and Lauren M. Kelle — all of Scottville.
- Traverse City native Katherine Homminga was recently inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi national honor society at Angelo State University in Texas. Homminga is studying student development and leadership.
- Diana Baxter, of Northport, and Alexander Theophilus, of Traverse City, earned the fall 2021 Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University in New York. Baxter is a history major, and Theophilus is an environmental geography student.
- Local schools were recognized by U.S. News and World Report. Elk Rapids High School ranked 31st, Leland Public School ranked 44th, Traverse City Central High School ranked 46th, Traverse City West Senior High School ranked 55th and Glen Lake Community School ranked 70th in Michigan. Schools are selected based on their performance on state assessments and students’ readiness for college.
- Kevin Hall, of Cedar, was recently initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
featured
Education Newsmakers: 05/02/2022
