- Anne Miller, from Petoskey, was honored in the 2022-23 class of Who’s Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi. The honor program recognizes seniors for their academic achievements and for demonstrating leadership and community service, on and off campus. Miller is studying integrated marketing communications.
- Alpena High School junior Skyler Wininger was named Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club of Alpena. Wininger recently competed for a college scholarship and the State Youth of the Year title in Lansing. This is his second year representing Northeast Michigan in the state competition. He also is active in the Youth Volunteer Corps program, where he is secretary of the Youth Advisory Council.
- These students received the President’s Award for the 2022-23 academic year at Alma College:Phillip Banner, of Boyne City, obtained a first-year award; Jason Beaudoin, of Petoskey, received a second-year award; Justin Boughner, of Gaylord, earned a first-year award; Cody Deisler, of Empire, obtained a second-year award; Christina Harbin, of Gaylord, earned a third-year award; Madelaine McShannock, of Harbor Springs, obtained a third-year award; Emily Perkins, of Fife Lake, received a first-year award; and Blake Swiger, of Cadillac, earned a first-year award.
- Alma College senior Darcy Daenzer, an English major from Traverse City, recently was inducted as a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Traverse City St. Francis High School senior Emily Erhardt during the week of April 25. Erhardt is secretary of Senior Student Council and participated in varsity volleyball. She was in the top 10 in the senior class and top 12 in the Lake Michigan Conference. She maintains a 4.21 GPA and plans to pursue degrees in psychology and neuroscience at the University of Michigan.
- Traverse City student Katherine Homminga is one of the 2023 Outstanding Graduate Students at Angelo State University. Homminga is pursuing a graduate degree in student development and leadership.
- TBA Credit Union is providing $2,000 scholarships for the following students: Sierra Brzezinski, Traverse City West Senior High School; Niles Segerlind, Suttons Bay High School; Carson Suttle, Traverse City Central High School; and Kennedy Clark, Northwestern Michigan College.
