  • Oliver Arts Center recently announced the winners of the annual Regional Student Exhibition:Awards of Excellence: Ethan Payne, Frankfort High School; Elliott Hammon, Frankfort High School; Elyse Wejrowski, Traverse City Central High School; Clover Roeters, Frankfort High School; Hayley VanWagoner, Benzie Central High School; Caden Stuart, Benzie Central High School; Nona Schultz, Benzie Central High School; Jordan Kreiger, Traverse City Central High School; Tony West, Frankfort High School; and Carter Felty, Frankfort High School.
  • Honorable mentions: Ellise Davidson, Frankfort High School; Zoe Lozowski, Benzie Central High School, Triana Bonilla, Frankfort High School; Evan Reister, Traverse City Central High School; and Elyse Wejrowski, Traverse City Central High School.
  • Grand Traverse Musicale announces the 2021 scholarship winners:Dr. and Mrs. R. Schilling Award — Maggi Kernan (voice) and Jack Kernan (piano), both seniors at Traverse City Central High School.
  • Doug Bell Memorial Award — Sara Fox (voice), senior at TC Central High School.
  • Karen Mitchell Memorial Award — Audrey Michael (voice), junior at TC West Senior High School.
  • Carla Lamphere Memorial Award — Caleb Smith (voice), senior at Traverse City Christian School.
  • Sara Scholarship Award — Maria Evich (piano), eighth grade home-schooled.
  • Seventh- and eighth-grade recipients — Kate Zuidersma (voice), Shay Palmer (piano), Hattie Croff (piano) and Emma Chittle (voice).
  • Ninth- through 11th-grade winners — Lily Jenkins (voice), Justin Robb (piano), Bella Wiliford (voice), Maya Quillen (voice), Liam Hoxie (voice), Lillian Gray (voice), Isaac Eickenroth (voice), Piper Dee (voice), Sami Cronin (voice), Ruby Bardenhagen (piano), Xander Shumaker (horn), Grace Robinson (violin), Christina Evich (organ), Emma Chittle (voice), Lily LaFaive (voice), Isaiah Gallegos (voice), Jackson Dwyer (bassoon), Sophia Stiles (voice) and Oliver Boomer (voice).
  • Michaela Peterson, of Manistee, made the winter 2021 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s west campus in San Jose, California.
  • Junior high teams from The Children’s House in Traverse City qualified for the VEX Robotics State and World Championships. The two teams included students Ava Bachmann, Ian Boss, Brogan Danbrook, Arthur Lijewski-Lee, Isley Moshier, Eli Petty, Luca Santoro and Daschal Schiller. This is the second year the school has actively competed.
  • The following Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet dancers attend programs around the country this summer:Payton Beckering, 14, of Petoskey, Carolina Ballet; Amelie Hanson, 14, of Indian River, LINES Ballet; Nancy Hohlbein, 16, of Levering, The Croft Residency; Greyson Janka, 16, of Boyne Falls, Pennsylvania Ballet; Colette McLeod, 13, of East Jordan, Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp; Louis Millard, 13, of Alanson, The Croft Residency; and Romi Titus, 14, of Charlevoix, Ballet Chicago.
  • Crooked Tree Arts Center-Petoskey announces the annual Youth Art Show winners:Concord Academy Boyne senior Koehn Manthei won, Petoskey High School junior Abbey Baumhardt took second and Charlevoix High School senior Emily Bellinger came in third place.
  • Honorable mentions: St. Francis Xavier fourth-grader Will Daniel, Concord Academy Petoskey kindergartener Avelene Dennis, Ottawa Elementary fifth-grader Ayla K., Concord Academy Boyne second-grader Sequoia Pavlicheck, Boyne City High School freshman Olivia Payne, Petoskey Middle School eighth-grader Lily Premo, Boyne City Middle School sixth-grader Emmaleah Richards, Ottawa Elementary third-grader Addie T., Concord Academy Boyne seventh-grader Naomi Theodore and Ottawa Elementary first-grader Camden V.
  • Cynthia White, of Northport, was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma honor society at St. Lawrence University in New York. She is studying psychology and business and participates on the women’s soccer team. She expects to graduate this year.
  • Hannah Hammel, of Frankfort, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Northern Illinois University.

