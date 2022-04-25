- The Traverse City branch of the American Association of University Women recently awarded $2,000 scholarships to three area college students:Abigail Puckett, of Williamsburg, obtained the Minnie Vortruba Moore Scholarship for her biomedical engineering studies at the University of Michigan; Annabelle Fortine, of Benzie County, received the Zimco LLC Scholarship to continue her elementary education and integrated science and reading program at Central Michigan University; and Amber Marsh, of Kalkaska, earned the AAUW-TC Branch Scholarship for her studies in organizational leadership at Central Michigan University.
- The Association of School Business Officials International recently provided TCAPS with the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for fiscal year 2021. The district was recognized for committing to financial transparency and reporting.
- Northwest Education Services Career-Tech Engineering Academy students received awards from the National Robotics Challenge World Championship in early April.The Manufacturing Workcell team won a Silver Award and was nominated for the Honda Innovation Award. Team members: Lily Kolbusz, Kingsley High School; Jeremiah Forro, Kingsley High School; Sam Fikes, TC West Senior High; Makenzie Womack, TC West Senior High and Timothy Blausey, Benzie Central High School.
- The Autonomous Vehicle Challenge team was nominated for the Honda Innovation Award. Team members: Ryan Novak, TC West Senior High; Kassidy Caugh, TC West Senior High and Bo Eyre, Grand Traverse Academy.
- The MicroMouse team obtained a Silver Award. Team members: Carson Cheung, Buckley Community Schools; Caleb Smith, Grand Traverse Academy and Gabriel Southwell, Buckley Community Schools.
- The Robot Hockey team earned a Silver Award. Team members: Connor Dunn, Buckley Community Schools; Jacob Barley, Buckley Community Schools; Luke Frasier, Buckley Community Schools and Joe Leggett, St. Mary’s- Lake Leelanau.
- Michigan Education Association members from the 13-B Coordinating Council recognized these students as Academic All-Star Award winners:Keera Groenwald, of Bear Lake High School; Gavin Rudlaff, of Kaleva Norman Dickson High School; Abigail Bandstra, of Ludington High School; Solana Postma, of Manistee High School; Nicole Bowen, of Mason County Central High School; Eli Shoup, of Mason County Eastern High School; and Ellery McIsaac of Onekama High School.
- Northwest Education Services Career-Tech students earned honors at the SkillsUSA Michigan Competition in early April. Three students earned gold and will advance to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in June.These Film and New Media students placed in the Digital Cinema Production contest: Josephine Miller and Camden West, from Traverse City West Senior High School, took first; Isaac Deneen and Kylie Pickle, of TC Central High School, came in second; and Levi Proehl, home-schooler, and Avery Taylor, TC Central, achieved third place.
- Students from the Power Equipment program also earned recognition: Jack Skeba, TC Central, first place in the Power Equipment Technology contest; and Charlie Black, TC Central, second in the Marine Service Technology contest.
- The Michigan Community College Association received a $750,000 grant from the Kresge Foundation Education Program. This year’s grant aims to support operations and developmental education work at the Michigan Center for Student Success.
