Students from the Engineering Academy at Northwest Education Services Career Tech earned awards at the recent National Robotics Challenge.
- The Manufacturing Workcell team earned a Gold Award. North Ed seniors Spencer Cobb (Traverse City Central), Isaac Deneau
- (Grand Traverse Academy) and
- Simon Mackin (TC Central) designed, built and operated a system that prepares customized stir fry meals.
- The Sumo Robot team received a Silver Award. North Ed seniors Dannie Arnold (Traverse City West Senior High School), Alex MacPherson (TC Central) and Jack Thayer (Elk Rapids) designed and constructed a self-propelled autonomous robot.
- The Bot Ball team obtained a Bronze Award. North Ed juniors Preston Breitmeyer (Buckley),
- Timmie “Kai” Collins (Mancelona) and Luke Rasmussen (Traverse City Christian School)
- designed, built, programmed
- and operated a battery-powered robot for use in a ball connection game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.