Students from the Engineering Academy at Northwest Education Services Career Tech earned awards at the recent National Robotics Challenge.

  • The Manufacturing Workcell team earned a Gold Award. North Ed seniors Spencer Cobb (Traverse City Central), Isaac Deneau
  • (Grand Traverse Academy) and
  • Simon Mackin (TC Central) designed, built and operated a system that prepares customized stir fry meals.
  • The Sumo Robot team received a Silver Award. North Ed seniors Dannie Arnold (Traverse City West Senior High School), Alex MacPherson (TC Central) and Jack Thayer (Elk Rapids) designed and constructed a self-propelled autonomous robot.
  • The Bot Ball team obtained a Bronze Award. North Ed juniors Preston Breitmeyer (Buckley),
  • Timmie “Kai” Collins (Mancelona) and Luke Rasmussen (Traverse City Christian School)
  • designed, built, programmed
  • and operated a battery-powered robot for use in a ball connection game.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you