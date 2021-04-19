- Faith Kidd, of Bear Lake; Krystal Salenski, of Grawn; and Thomas Theodoran, of Traverse City, were inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. The students attend Grand Valley State University.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these local students during the week of April 6:
- Alexa Wonacott, a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School, is secretary of National Honor Society. She played varsity tennis for four years (current captain) and participated in school musicals “Legally Blonde,” “Newsies,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Working.” She is also a member of Chorale and Choral-Aires. Wonacott made the Academic Honor Roll and maintains a 3.99 GPA. She plans to study political science and Spanish at Kalamazoo College.
- Murphy Kehoe, a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School, is a member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honors Society. He played and captained varsity tennis, golf and hockey. He received regional tennis championship honors, top 20 Division 1 Golf State Championship (individual award) and district hockey championships. Kehoe maintains a 3.52 GPA and plans to study business in college.
- The following TCAPS students were named finalists in the annual Italian Songs and Arias Vocal Competition:Sara Fox, senior mezzo soprano at Traverse City Central High School; Lily Jenkins, junior soprano at Central High School; Lily LaFaive, freshman soprano at TC West Senior High School; and Audrey Michael, junior soprano at West Senior High School.
- These students were recognized in the Crooked Tree Arts Center Youth Arts Exhibit:2021 Sponsor Awards — Mollie Baker, TC Central High School; Adalyn Davis, Cherry Knoll Elementary School; Erinn Hale, East Middle School; Gabriella Johns, Blair Elementary; Isabella Kearney, Central High School; Sophia Morse, Traverse City High School; Ainsley Rosenburg, West Senior High; Carson Suttle, Central High School; and Joseph Sturtevant, West Middle School.
- Kendall College of Art and Design Awards — Kiah Anderson, West Senior High School; Mollie Baker, Central High School; Kira Bihlman, West Senior High School; Isabella Kearney, Central High School; Kira Kombol, Central High School; MaKenna Malinao, Central High School; Sophia Morse, Traverse City High School; Lexi Radtke, Central High School; Maci Ricks, West Senior High; Ainsley Rosenburg, West Senior High; Charlise Schulz, West Senior High; Ethan Shaw, Central High School; Hanna Stalmack, Central High School; Andrew Theophilus, Central High School; Audrey Umstead, Central High School; and Lillian White, West Senior High School.
- Kendall Awards — Adara Chamberlain, Silver Lake Elementary School; Kathleen Conaway, East Middle School; Sophia Pashcuk, West Middle School; Marlina Ortiz, West Middle School; and Adrienne Semeyn, West Middle School.
- Nicholas McQuade, of Grand Traverse County, received the academic achievement award for completing the West Shore Community College Corrections Academy with the highest grade. McQuade graduated from the four-week program, completing the Michigan Sheriffs Coordinating and Training Council courses.
- These Michigan State University students were recently inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:Karolyn Davis, Lindsay Bennett and Diana Fairbanks — all of Traverse City.
- Traverse City Central
- High School’s FIRST Robotics team received a District Chairman’s Award for the 2021 season. The team was one of 25
- in the state to earn this recognition and move on to compete for the State Chairman’s Award. The students also won a Safety Animation Award, and their video “Safety is Caring” was selected as most creative runner-up.
- East Jordan Middle School Shoe Club students raised more than $70,000 to install a solar array on the school’s roof. Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities provided fundraising and communication support for this project.
- Robert Wolfington, of Rapid City, made the dean’s list during the winter 2021 term at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida.
Education Newsmakers: 04/19/2021
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
