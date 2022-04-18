- Georgia Barber, of Grayling, was recently inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society. Barber is a student at Grand Valley State University.
- Katherine Homminga, from Traverse City, was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Angelo State University.
- Haley Tarsa, of Cedar, made the winter 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Florida.
- TBA Credit Union recently awarded a Classroom Improvement Grant to Crystal Milne, a teacher at Buckley Community Schools. Milne received $375 toward alternative seating in her classroom. The seats aim to help students with group work, cooperative learning and movement.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these Traverse City West Senior High School seniors during the week of April 5:
- Ella Beck is co-president of Math Club. She participated with the TC West Sailing Team (six years), Marching Band (four years), Wind Ensemble, Chorale and musical “Mamma Mia.” She made the school honor roll (four years), was a National Merit Scholarship finalist and earned dean’s list distinction in 2021 at Northwestern Michigan College. Beck plans to study mathematics or biology/zoology at Michigan State University.
- Andrew Hill is a member of National Honor Society. He participated in cross country, downhill skiing, track, band and drumline. He was in the pit for “Mamma Mia.” He made the honor roll (three years) and received the Optimist Award and Citizenship Award. Hill maintains a 3.82 GPA and plans to study mechanical engineering at Michigan State University.
- Crooked Tree Arts Center recently announced the winners of its 20th annual Young Writers Exposition.Poetry writers:
- Elementary school category — Resse Hoffman, first place, fifth-grader at St. Francis Xavier School; Alana Springborn, second place, home-schooled second-grader; Cayden Wortman, third place, fifth-grader at St. Francis Xavier; Joshua Mercer, honorable mention, fifth-grader at St. Francis Xavier; and Griffin Gunn, honorable mention, fifth-grader at St. Francis Xavier
- Middle school — Lillian Lamarche, first place, sixth grade at Harbor Springs Middle School; Tara Brantly, second, seventh-grader at Petoskey Middle School; Elise Tebeau, third, eighth grade at Petoskey Middle School; and Danny Murphy, honorable mention, eighth-grader at St. Francis Xavier
- High school — Sadie Liddy, first place, 12th-grader at Petoskey High School; Kaitlyn Hammerle, second, 12th-grader at Boyne Falls Public School; MaKayla Ramsay, third, ninth-grader at Harbor Springs High School; and Anna Cockfield, honorable mention, 12th grade at Petoskey High School
- Prose writers:
- Elementary school — Will Marshall, first place, fifth-grader at St. Francis Xavier; Mathew Parker, second, fifth-grader at St. Francis Xavier; Ethan Smock, third, fifth-grader at St. Francis Xavier; Griffin Dunn, honorable mention, fifth grade at St. Francis Xavier; and Reese Hoffman, honorable mention, fifth grade at St. Francis Xavier
- Middle school — Avery Sears, first place, seventh-grader at St. Francis Xavier; Helena Harris, second, sixth-grader at Petoskey Middle School; and Cole Wortman, third, sixth-grader at St. Francis Xavier
- High school — Ealleannore VanNortrick, first place, 10th-grader at Concord Academy Petoskey; Thalia Svatora, second place, ninth-grader at Harbor Springs High School; and Liam Withey, 11th-grader at Petoskey High School
Education Newsmakers: 04/18/2022
