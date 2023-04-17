- Local high school robotics teams Traverse City West Titans and The Greenspire School Steel Sturgeons qualified for the FIRST Robotics Competition World Championship in Texas. Both teams collected enough points, including in-season points and those obtained at the Michigan State Championship, to qualify for the international event. They surpassed more than 450 other Michigan teams.
- The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences announces its fall 2022 dean’s list:Sydney Yeomans, of Cedar; Zack Yeomans, of Cedar; Lauren Keeney, of Traverse City and Mally Ulatowski, of Traverse City.
- Cedar resident Haley Tarsa was named to the winter 2023 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.