- These Saginaw Valley State University students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list: Natalie Ryckman, of Kalkaska, and Madison Thomas, of Traverse City.
- Mississippi State University student Molly Friend of Traverse City was recognized at the 2023 Spring Graduate Research Symposium. She took first in the masters’-level Agriculture and Life Sciences category for her presentation “Physiology of human-horse coupling: Horses reflect cortisol concentrations in residential substance abuse treatment program patients experiencing withdrawal while participating in equine interaction.” Friend is in the Animal and Dairy Sciences program.
- Glen Stevens II of Interlochen, Carly Stoops of Lake Ann, and Lucas Vokes of Traverse City were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Grand Valley State University. Kyla Foley of Traverse City, Samantha Smith of Traverse City, and Kailey Kanaziz of Williamsburg were inducted into the honor society at the University of Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.