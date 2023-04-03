- Leif Lindquist, from Gaylord, is on the Champlain College trustees’ list for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2022 semester.
- Traverse City Central High School hosted the Traverse City FIRST Robotics District Event in March. West Senior High School’s Team 3767 won the District Championship and Central High School’s Team 1711 was eliminated in the semi-finals. Both teams advance to the Michigan State Championship April 6-8 at Saginaw Valley State University. The WSH team also won the Quality Award, and the CHS team won the Autonomous Award.
- The Michigan Education Association 15-A Union Coordinating Council named several TCAPS staff members as 2022-23 Outstanding Persons in Education: Eastern Elementary School Administrative Lead Jill Jenkins, West Middle School History Teacher Mike Livengood and TCAPS Transportation Department Bus Aide Jennifer Taylor.
- Students in the Northwest Education Services Career Tech Agriscience program earned the FFA State Degree, which includes six general credits at Michigan State University or MSU Institute of Agricultural Technology. The winners: Abigail Petersen, a senior at Elk Rapids Schools; Alivia Farr, a senior at Kalkaska Public Schools; Ellie MacKenzie, a senior at Kingsley Area Schools; Lydia Afton, a senior at Grand Traverse Academy and Marlen Jackson, a senior at Suttons Bay Public Schools. Petersen also obtained sixth place in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking contest.Additionally, several Career Tech students competed in the Agricultural Issues Leadership Contest and went on to the state finals, where they obtained seventh place out of more than 100 teams. The local team included Ella Seguin, a junior at Leland Public School; Bernice Dunnill, a senior at Elk Rapids Schools; Alexis Klockziem, a junior at Benzie Central Schools and Alison Cartwright, a senior at Bellaire Public Schools.
- These Career Tech students presented their projects in the Michigan Agriscience Fair research contest and earned first place at the state competition: Abigail Petersen, in the Food Products and Processing category; Alivia Farr, in the Animal Science category; Ella Sherman and Lilly Butler, seniors at Traverse City Central High School, in the Social Science category and Marlen Jackson and Megan Loveland, seniors at Suttons Bay Public Schools, in the Animal Science category.
